Hua Hin Clean Air award: city wins ASEAN recognition

Share this

Hua Hin wins ASEAN Clean Air award for small cities

Hua Hin has been awarded the ASEAN Clean Air for Small Cities award, recognising the city’s efforts in promoting a healthy and liveable environment.

The award was presented during the 18th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Environment (AMME-18), held from 2–3 September 2025 in Langkawi, Malaysia. Hua Hin was one of three Thai cities to receive recognition at the event, alongside Thung Song in Nakhon Si Thammarat and Pak Kret in Nonthaburi.

Deputy Mayor Atichart Chaisri, together with municipal officials, represented Hua Hin City Municipality at the ceremony and later presented the award to Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul.

Nopporn said the recognition was a source of pride for the city and its residents, highlighting collective efforts to maintain clean air and an environment that supports both everyday life and tourism. He expressed gratitude to municipal staff, local organisations and the wider community for contributing to the achievement.

Hua Hin recognised for clean air efforts

The award falls under the ASEAN Environmentally Sustainable Cities (ESC) programme, which promotes best practices across member nations. Hua Hin received a Certificate of Recognition in the category of Clean Air for Small Cities, following its selection by the ASEAN Working Group on Environmentally Sustainable Cities.

Officials noted that the recognition reinforces Hua Hin’s reputation as a quality destination for visitors from Thailand and abroad, strengthening confidence in the city’s environmental management and competitiveness in the tourism sector.

Thung Song Municipality was recognised for its high levels of urban biodiversity and green space, while Pak Kret Municipality was honoured in the City Nominations category for its integrated management of resources and climate resilience planning.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of Malaysia hosted this year’s ASEAN ESC Awards, which marked their sixth edition since the programme began.