Hua Hin crystal meth seizure nets 600kg and four arrests

A Hua Hin crystal meth seizure led to the arrest of four men early on Friday, after police intercepted a 10-wheel lorry allegedly carrying 600 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine bound for the South.

How the Hua Hin crystal meth seizure unfolded

Police said the operation followed intelligence that a trafficking gang was moving drugs through the Hua Hin bypass. Two surveillance teams — from Hua Hin Police Station, the Narcotics Suppression Bureau’s Division 4 and highway police — monitored a white Isuzu truck (licence plate 70-3056 Sa Kaeo) that pulled into a PT petrol station on the northbound bypass in Thap Tai. Officers searched the vehicle and found 17 sacks of crystal methamphetamine weighing a total of 600kg.

The seizure, which authorities estimate to be worth more than 60 million baht, took place at about 12:30 a.m. on 5 September. The suspects — identified as Mr Ritthikiat, 28; Mr Surapol, 23; Mr Suriya, 33; and Mr Somsak, 30, all from Nakhon Ratchasima — were detained for questioning.

According to police, the men told investigators they had been hired to transport the drugs from Chiang Rai to a buyer in Hat Yai, Songkhla, for 100,000 baht per trip. They allegedly admitted completing three runs previously, and were arrested on this attempt.

Pol Col Kampanat Na Wichai, superintendent of Hua Hin Police Station, led the operation alongside senior investigation officers and the Narcotics Suppression Bureau. The four suspects and seized evidence have been handed to the bureau for further investigation as authorities work to identify other members of the network.