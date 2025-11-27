Hua Hin donation points to help flood-hit Hat Yai

Share this

Where to donate in Hua Hin to help flood-hit Hat Yai

Hua Hin residents looking to support flood-hit communities in Hat Yai can now drop off essential supplies at several collection points across the city.

Hat Yai in Songkhla Province is dealing with some of the most severe flooding in its history, with parts of the city under more than two metres of water. The flooding has been described by some observers as a “once-in-300-years” event.

The wider floods across the South have affected millions of people, and urgent assistance is still needed.

If you’d like to help, donation points have been set up at the following locations in Hua Hin:

Hua Hin Old Train Station

https://maps.app.goo.gl/D7osTFGuGFy9Me4T6

Hua Hin City Municipality Office

https://maps.app.goo.gl/wTCdNMQbcGXLapcK9

Market Village Hua Hin – Ground floor, in front of the Lotus entrance (opposite Arabitia Café)

Sawang Hua Hin Tham Satarnt Foundation

https://maps.app.goo.gl/CTAy6q7eLa9gSmkz6

No cash donations are being accepted.

Items most needed include: