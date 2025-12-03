Hua Hin holds tribute event honouring the Queen Mother

Share this

Tribute event honouring the Queen Mother held in Hua Hin

A tribute event honouring the Queen Mother drew thousands of people to Rajabhakti Park on Monday, as Hua Hin held the “Forever in Thai Hearts” ceremony to remember Her Majesty Queen Sirikit.

Governor Sitthichai Sawat-saen presided over the opening of the tribute, held in front of the monument to the Seven Great Kings of Siam. The event was organised following the announcement from the Office of the Prime Minister confirming that Her Majesty passed away on 24 October, with instructions for government organisations nationwide to hold activities expressing condolences.

Senior provincial figures attended the ceremony, including Maj. Gen. Nipon Boonsiri, Commander of the Army Non-Commissioned Officer School; Khunying Pakaphan Tehamas, Director of Wang Klai Kangwon Palace; Thapakorn Suwatcharanon, Chief Judge of Hua Hin Provincial Court; Prasoot Hombruentoeng, Hua Hin District Chief; and Nopporn Wutthikul, Mayor of Hua Hin City. Police, municipal executives, government officials, private organisations, students, and several thousand residents also joined.

The programme featured a khon performance titled “Rama Ratchakri Conquers the Foes, Dedicated to the Queen Mother,” followed by a large-scale formation display by 1,500 students from the Army Non-Commissioned Officer School spelling out condolence messages. A candle-lighting ceremony was held at dusk to reflect on the Queen Mother’s long service and kindness.

Organisers produced and handed out 9,300 black mourning ribbons to attendees. Volunteer food stations operated throughout the evening, offering meals, fruit, drinks and snacks provided by public and private agencies.