Hua Hin International School partners with getfresh to provide wholesome school meals

Hua Hin International School has announced a new partnership with getfresh, one of Thailand’s leading health-focused food providers, to deliver fresh, nourishing meals to students, faculty, and staff throughout the 2025/26 academic year.

The partnership, which started on 18 August 2025, brings getfresh’s signature approach to healthy eating to the school community, with meals designed to support student well-being through balanced nutrition, high-quality ingredients, and an emphasis on sustainability.

“Children form lifelong habits at school. By serving meals that are fresh, balanced, and exciting, we’re giving them the foundation for healthier futures,” said Beccy Fox, Headteacher of Hua Hin International School.

With 20 restaurants across Bangkok, getfresh is widely regarded as a market leader in Thailand’s healthy food sector. The group sources 95% of its ingredients from farms within Thailand, supporting fair trade principles and small-batch farmers, and maintaining close relationships with local producers to ensure transparency and quality.

“Our sourcing philosophy is simple: work with Thai farms that care about quality, fairness, and sustainability,” said Anchit Sachdev, Founder and Managing Director of getfresh. “When students eat meals made from local, responsibly grown ingredients, it’s good for their health and the planet.”

In addition to sourcing practices, getfresh brings strong sustainability credentials to the partnership. Its operations emphasize eco-friendly packaging, waste minimization, and a food recovery program in collaboration with Scholars of Sustenance (SOS), which ensures that uneaten food is redirected to communities in need—often within a short distance of the school.

The company also provides full food and beverage services to St Andrews International School, one of Thailand’s largest international schools, and offers catering services to other leading institutions including Bangkok Patana School and Bangkok Prep.

“We’re committed to delivering food that’s not only fresh and flavorful, but also meets the highest nutritional and safety standards,” said Sam Reid, F&B Operations Director at getfresh. “That means no added sugar, no MSG, no trans fats—and careful attention to special dietary needs and allergy considerations.”

John Stevens, Executive Chairman of getfresh, added: “Healthy food in schools isn’t just about nutrition—it’s about helping children thrive. At getfresh, we are committed to freshness, quality, and transparency in everything we serve. Our mission is simple: to improve lives one healthy and delicious meal at a time.”

This partnership reflects a shared vision between getfresh and Hua Hin International School: to make school mealtimes a moment of purpose, nourishment, and learning—building the foundation for a healthier next generation.