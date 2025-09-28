Hua Hin Jazz Festival 2025: meeting held for beach return

Share this

Hua Hin City Municipality on Friday held a preparatory meeting for the Hua Hin Jazz Festival 2025, which is expected to return to the beach in November.

Deputy Mayor Bussaba Choksuchart chaired the session at the Phulsuk Room, joined by officials from the Tourism Promotion Division, the Municipal Clerk’s Office and related working groups. A follow-up meeting with external agencies is scheduled for 2 October to finalise arrangements.

Dates, location and format

In June, organisers announced that the Hua Hin Jazz Festival 2025 is set to take place on the beach in front of Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin on 28–29 November. The edition is expected to feature two stages with free entry, marking a return to what many consider the festival’s signature beachfront setting.

First held in 2001, the Hua Hin Jazz Festival is among the city’s best-known music events. In recent years it has experimented with different venues and formats: the 2022 event moved to Suan Son Pradipat Beach, and earlier this year a city-wide programme ran from 1–4 May across multiple venues.

Further details, including the final line-up and performance schedule, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.