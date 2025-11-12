Hua Hin Jazz Festival postponed to 19-20 December

Share this

The Hua Hin Jazz Festival 2025 has been postponed to 19–20 December 2025, it has been announced.

The festival was originally scheduled for 28–29 November.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Monday (10 Nov), organisers said that given the current circumstances and following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, several parties expressed concern about whether it would be appropriate to proceed with the festival as planned this month.

After discussions among all involved, a decision was reached to move the Hua Hin Jazz Festival 2025 to later in the year.

The organisers said they aim to ensure that the event is held in a manner that is respectful, well-prepared and continues to reflect the spirit of community support that has long been central to the festival.

The organisers apologised for the delay in confirming the new dates and added that further details on the programme, performers and the event schedule will be released closer to the new dates.

The Hua Hin Jazz Festival has been one of the city’s signature cultural events, drawing local residents, visitors and music enthusiasts from across Thailand and abroad.

More updates will be provided once arrangements are finalised.