Hua Hin Marathon 2026 registration opens 1 December

Registration for the Hua Hin Marathon 2026 opens on Monday, 1 December, with organisers expecting thousands of runners from Thailand and overseas to take part in next year’s event.

The race will be held on 10 May 2026, starting and finishing at Khao Krilart Temple in Nong Kae. The marathon features four distances: a full marathon (42.195 km), half marathon (21 km), mini marathon (10.5 km), and a 5 km fun run, which is non-competitive and aimed at participants of all fitness levels.

The event is organised by Preserve Hua Hin under the royal patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. Proceeds will support environmental activities in Hua Hin, including the long-term conservation of the 7-acre mangrove ecosystem near Khao Krilart Temple and environmental education initiatives.

Race organisers highlight that the Hua Hin Marathon 2026 follows scenic routes through the city, including sections with coastal views. The event also aims to support health-focused tourism and promote Hua Hin to international visitors while helping stimulate the local economy.

Event details for Hua Hin Marathon 2026

Early bird and regular prices are available across all categories.

Marathon: 1,150 THB early bird / 1,200 THB regular

Half Marathon: 850 THB early bird / 900 THB regular

Mini Marathon: 650 THB early bird / 700 THB regular

Fun Run: 450 THB early bird / 500 THB regular

All registered runners will receive a race T-shirt, bib and RFID timing chip, medal, refreshments along the course, and accident insurance coverage. Marathon finishers (42.195 km) will also receive a finisher T-shirt. Trophies will be awarded to the overall winners and the top five runners in each age group.

Registration opens on 1 December at: https://www.runlah.com/en/huahin2026