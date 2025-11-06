Hua Hin nurse to take on 12-hour charity run for Jungle Aid

Share this

Be Well Medical Center nurse Punyisa Chalauysophon is preparing to push her limits later this month as she takes on a gruelling 12-hour run at the IAU 100K Asia & Oceania Championships 2025 at Rot Fai Park in Bangkok.

Her goal: to raise funds for Jungle Aid, a Hua Hin-based charity supporting remote communities across Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

For Punyisa, the challenge is deeply personal. “The longest I’ve run before was about eight hours on a trail,” she said. “This time, I want to see how far I can go in 12 hours.” Her target is 80 kilometres, a distance she admits might be ambitious, but one she’s determined to attempt.

Training and determination

Balancing long shifts at Be Well Medical Center with training has been no easy task. “Work is very busy, so I don’t have a strict plan,” she explained. “I just wake up earlier than usual to fit in longer runs when I can. The weather hasn’t helped either—it’s been raining a lot recently—but I just hope for the best.”

Physically demanding as it may be, Punyisa sees the mental challenge as the biggest test. “Running the same 4-kilometre loop over and over for 12 hours is hard. You have to convince yourself to keep going,” she said. “I just keep telling myself, one more kilometre, two more kilometres—I can do this. The more I run, the more I can help.”

Giving back through running

Punyisa has been volunteering with Jungle Aid for several years, initially as a nurse and now also in fundraising. The organisation provides medical care, food, and education to people in rural and hard-to-reach communities.

“Volunteering with Jungle Aid changed how I see life,” she said. “I met people who live very difficult lives but still smile. Helping them makes me feel fulfilled—it reminds me that our lives are not as bad as we sometimes think.”

How to support

Supporters can sponsor Punyisa’s effort in one of two ways:

Flat donation – contribute a set amount directly to Jungle Aid.

Per-kilometre donation – pledge an amount per kilometre completed (for example, 10, 20, or 50 baht per kilometre).

After the event, Punyisa will post her total distance and donation details for direct transfers. Updates will be shared throughout the day by her support team as she runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, 22 November.

Running for peace

For Punyisa, running is more than fitness—it’s personal reflection. “Running is my peace and my meditation,” she said. “Every step, I’m with myself.” When asked what she plans to do after completing the 12-hour challenge, she laughed: “Sit down, relax, and enjoy a glass of wine.”

Those wishing to follow Punyisa’s progress or support her cause can find more details on her social media page. Every donation, she says, “makes a difference.”

Those wishing to donate directly to Jungle Aid can use the bank details below and include the note “Pukky run” when making a transfer:

Bank details

Account Name: Jungle Aid

Bank: Kasikorn Bank

Account Number: 1361753921

Swift Code: KASITHBK

Branch Address: Bluport Hua Hin Resort Mall Branch, 8/89 T. Nongkae, Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan, 77110, Thailand