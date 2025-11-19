Hua Hin police arrest man in Wat Khao Krailart vandalism

Share this

Hua Hin police arrest man in temple vandalism case

Hua Hin police have arrested a man accused of spray-painting parts of Wat Khao Krailart, with officers later confirming he is the son of a person involved in a long-running legal dispute with the temple.

Police said the man arrived at the temple at about 2am on 15 November in a pickup truck before using spray paint on the gate pillars, a vinyl banner, and the yellow bridge beside the temple. CCTV cameras captured the vehicle leaving the scene.

On 18 November, Hua Hin Police Station Superintendent Pol Col Kampanat Na Wichai instructed investigators to review the footage and trace the vehicle. Officers later identified the suspect as Mr A (alias), the son of one of seven people still facing legal proceedings in a dispute with Wat Khao Krailas. He previously ran as a candidate in local elections.

Pol Lt Col Naruepanat Atsadinadecha, Deputy Superintendent for Investigation, questioned the suspect after locating the vehicle and bringing him in for interview. Police said he confessed to the vandalism.

He has been charged with causing property damage under Section 358 of the Criminal Code, as well as offences under the Cleanliness and Orderliness of the Country Act, B.E. 2535 (1992). The case is now moving forward under normal legal procedure.