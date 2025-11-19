Hua Hin power outages scheduled on 20–21 November

Share this

Provincial Electricity Authority announces planned outages in parts of Hua Hin on Thursday and Friday.

Maintenance will upgrade the power distribution system and replace transformers.

Affected areas include Vana Nava, Khao Tao, Soi 101, Soi 102 and nearby housing estates.

Planned maintenance to upgrade distribution system

Hua Hin residents have been advised of scheduled Hua Hin power outages on Thursday 20 and Friday 21 November while the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) carries out maintenance on the local network.

In a notice issued by the PEA Hua Hin Branch, officials said the temporary power cuts are required to upgrade the distribution system and replace transformers in several locations around the city.

On Thursday, the power supply is due to be interrupted between 9.30am and 10.30am in the area in front of Vana Nava Water Park. The second outage is scheduled from 11.00am to 12.00pm in the Khao Tao area around Hua Hin Soi 101. A further cut is planned from 1.00pm to 2.00pm in the Panorama Villa area in Bo Kaeo.

On Friday, the first outage is due to take place between 10.00am and 11.00am at Dusit Land and House 10. This will be followed by a cut from 11.00am to 12.00pm affecting PT White House Hua Hin on Soi 102. The final planned interruption is scheduled from 1.00pm to 2.00pm in the Taweep Land area.

The PEA said the work is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the reliability of the local grid and reduce unplanned disruptions in the future.

Residents and businesses in the affected areas are encouraged to plan ahead for the Hua Hin power outages, including shutting down sensitive electrical equipment and making any necessary arrangements for the brief interruptions to supply.