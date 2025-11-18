Hua Hin raises red flags as tourists banned from swimming

Share this

Hua Hin authorities have banned swimming along the main beach after red flags were raised on Tuesday, following warnings of strong winds and rough seas in the Gulf of Thailand.

According to the Meteorological Department’s forecast for 17–23 November 2025, the Gulf is experiencing waves of 2–3 metres as the northeast monsoon strengthens and an easterly wind surge moves across the South. The system is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to parts of the southern provinces and hazardous sea conditions throughout the week.

Along Hua Hin’s beachfront, the rough seas turned the water dark and choppy, while strong winds kept most visitors on the sand rather than in the water. At Hua Hin’s fishing pier, small coastal boats remained ashore or sheltered behind the breakwater as waves reached around two metres. Only a handful of recreational anglers were seen fishing from the pier.

Boat operators in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea have been advised to exercise caution, and small boats in the Gulf have been urged to stay ashore from 19–23 November. Residents and beachgoers are also being asked to watch for waves hitting the shoreline.

Jirawat Phramanee, Permanent Secretary of Hua Hin City Municipality, directed municipal officers to install red flags at five points along the beach — from the Chao Mae Tubtim shrine and the beach access near the Centara Hua Hin Hotel through to Khao Takiab village. The order strictly prohibits tourists and residents from entering the sea until conditions improve.

Officials said the ban is a precaution aimed at preventing accidents during the period of strong winds and high waves. The restrictions will remain in place until the sea state returns to normal.