Hua Hin residents donate essential supplies for southern flood relief

Hua Hin residents are continuing to donate essential supplies to help communities affected by severe flooding in southern Thailand, following the opening of several donation centres across the city.

A relief centre was first established outside the Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial hall after provincial governor Sitthichai Sawat-saen instructed officials to begin collecting food, household items, and basic necessities for flood-hit areas.

Hua Hin City Municipality opened its own donation point the same day, with a steady flow of residents arriving from early morning to drop off supplies for affected families in the South.

Hua Hin donation points support relief efforts

Jirawat Phramanee, Permanent Secretary of Hua Hin City Municipality, said Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul directed the municipality to set up a dedicated donation centre to support communities dealing with widespread flooding, particularly in Hat Yai District, Songkhla Province. He said the first day saw strong participation from residents, and the donation point will stay open for as long as support is needed.

In addition to the main collection point at the municipal office, several other locations in Hua Hin are receiving donations. These include the old Hua Hin Railway Station, Bluport Hua Hin, Market Village Hua Hin, the Sawang Hua Hin Thammasathan Foundation, and the Phetkasem Hua Hin Foundation. Jirawat said residents can choose whichever location is most convenient.

All donated goods will be gathered and passed on to Sawang Hua Hin Thammasathan Foundation or Phetkasem Hua Hin Foundation, which will organise transport by large vehicles to flood-affected provinces in the South.

Jirawat encouraged people to donate rice, dry food, and items such as soap, toothpaste, and medicine for skin conditions linked to prolonged exposure to floodwater. Donations are being accepted at Hua Hin City Municipality from Monday to Friday during office hours.