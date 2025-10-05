Hua Hin sets out plan to become low carbon city

Share this

Hua Hin is positioning itself as a model low-carbon city after launching a community-level greenhouse gas reduction programme aimed at cutting emissions through better management of community and agricultural waste.

On 2 October 2025, Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul presided over the opening of the greenhouse gas reduction plan activity at the Naresdamri Room, Hua Hin City Municipality. The session formed part of a pilot project designed to strengthen “low-carbon communities” by improving how organic and agricultural waste is handled locally.

Deputy Mayors Phailin Kongphan and Busaba Choksuchat attended alongside Thanatat Chaikhao, Director of the Division of Public Health and Environment; Thanudet Poonnoi, Acting Head of the Public Health Administration Division; and Phumrin Sukprasert, Acting Head of the Environmental Quality Control and Management Division. Officials from the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Office of Natural Resources and Environment also took part.

Siriporn Harnnarong, Chair of the Natural Resources and Environment Volunteers (TOSM) in Hua Hin Subdistrict, led members of the Hua Hin TOSM network and the Local Volunteers for Protecting the Earth (ATOL). In total, 65 community representatives from across the municipality joined the activity, which focused on practical steps to reduce emissions at source.

Community training to cut emissions

The Department of Climate Change and Environment under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is directing the pilot and has appointed Greener Consultant Co., Ltd. as the advisory body.

The training is intended to build knowledge of climate change, show how community-level action can reduce greenhouse gases, and guide neighbourhoods on how to plan and monitor their own initiatives.

A template for a low-carbon city

Organisers said the objective is to raise the efficiency of local activities—such as separating organic waste, improving small-scale composting and managing agricultural residues—so that participating communities can act as a template for others. The initiative supports Hua Hin’s goal of developing into a low-carbon city by embedding emissions-cutting practices at village level and scaling what works.

Officials noted that community participation is central to the programme’s design, with municipal departments, provincial environment officers and volunteer networks coordinating to share data, provide technical advice and report results. Lessons from the pilot will inform future roll-outs to additional communities across the municipality.