Hua Hin to put cables underground on Damnoen Kasem Road

Share this

Hua Hin City Municipality has moved forward with plans to put cables underground on Damnoen Kasem Road, one of the city’s main routes to the beach. The underground cable project was outlined during a presentation on 28 November, where officials reviewed the next stages of relocating overhead wires along the road.

Deputy Mayor Busaba Choksuchat attended the briefing on behalf of Hua Hin’s mayor. The session was led by representatives from Multidistribution Service Co., Ltd. (MDS) at the Phulsuk Room inside Hua Hin City Municipality. Senior municipal engineers and officials, including Engineering Office Director Klayut Kuyukham and Civil Engineering Division Director Kamthorn Khiowngam, also took part.

The underground cable project, carried out jointly by Hua Hin City Municipality and the Provincial Electricity Authority, aims to remove electrical, telephone, and communication lines currently strung above Damnoen Kasem Road. The work covers the stretch from Hua Hin Railway Station to the beachfront, an area heavily used by residents and visitors.

Officials say the move to install underground cables will help improve the appearance of the city centre, reduce visual clutter, and support Hua Hin’s role as a major tourism destination. The relocation of overhead lines is part of ongoing infrastructure upgrades across key areas of the city.

The project includes the installation of underground conduits for electricity and communication systems, coordination between utility providers, and phased work to minimise disruption to traffic and local businesses along Damnoen Kasem Road.

Further updates on the construction schedule and traffic management plans will be released once confirmed by the municipality.