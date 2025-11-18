Hua Hin Today Golf Classic draws 128 players and raises over ฿250,000

Share this

More than ฿250,000 raised for Bright Dawn Foundation and Good Start Charity

128 golfers take part in inaugural Hua Hin Today Golf Classic at Black Mountain

Gerry Raftery and Seamus Langan claim overall net title; Dowling and Osborne win gross honours

The first Hua Hin Today Golf Classic brought together 128 golfers at Black Mountain Golf Club on Friday 14 November 2025, combining competitive play, fun and fundraising.

Presented by Thai Luxury Property, the event raised more than ฿250,000 for the Bright Dawn Foundation and Good Start Charity. The final figure raised will be officially confirmed and presented to both charities shortly.

Organised by Siam PGA Holidays and hosted at Black Mountain Golf Club, the event followed a two-person team format, with players tackling nine holes of scramble and nine holes of better ball in a shotgun start.

Event format and hospitality

Registration opened late morning at the Black Mountain clubhouse, where players received welcome gifts before enjoying a light lunch. A group photograph in front of the clubhouse set the tone for the day, before teams headed out for the 12.30 pm shotgun start across the East and North courses.

After the round, golfers returned to the clubhouse for complimentary drinks and refreshments ahead of dinner, which included two hours of free-flow wine and beer. The evening programme featured welcome speeches, prize-giving and raffle draw.

Additional fundraising came through a series of side activities, including a “Beat the Pro” challenge, a putting competition and player mulligans, all of which contributed to the total raised for the two local charities.

Results and winners

In the Hua Hin Today Net Championship, the team of Seamus Langan and Gerry Raftery took the overall title with a combined total of 57, finishing 15 under par across their better ball and scramble rounds. Runners-up were Dan Dowling and Nick Osborne on 63, nine under par. Three pairs tied for third on 64: Stefan Olsson and Per Linell; Gerold Widmer and Peter Abplanalp; and Jacky D. Tobler and Erich Scheidegger.

The Hua Hin Today Gross Championship was won by Dan Dowling and Nick Osborne, who posted a combined gross score of 70, two under par. Second place went to the team of Piyawan Khlongjan and Olivier Pinard on 71, one under. Ian Pemberton and Graham Hughes finished third on 74, two over, with two teams tied for fourth on 75: Shane O’Brien and Jamie Browne, and the pairing of Kimberly Pech and Pimchanok Charoenying.

On the East Course better ball competition, Raftery and Langan also topped the standings with 26 points, followed by Gerald and Daniel Mild on 30, and Paolo Marioli and Beatrice Huwiler, also on 30. On the North Course scramble, the team of Wanphen Tobler and Kurt Kaenel led the way with 29, ahead of Widmer and Abplanalp on 30, with Marco Andrighetto and Esther Kaufmann also finishing on 30.

Long drive honours went to Zara Ritta (Ladies, Hole 12) and Andy Whittle (Men, Hole 18). Nearest-the-pin prizes were claimed by Dan Dowling (Hole 11), Gerold Widmer (Hole 14), Daniel Louyrette (Hole 3) and Andy Bayes (Hole 8). Jon Martin won the putting competition.

Charity support and sponsor recognition

The Hua Hin Today Golf Classic was held in support of the Bright Dawn Foundation and Good Start Charity, both of which work with children and communities in and around Hua Hin. The final amount raised will be officially announced and formally presented to the two charities. However, at the time of publishing, the event raised in excess 250,000 THB with more sponsorship and donations still to be collected.

The event received backing from a line-up of local and regional sponsors, including title sponsor Thai Luxury Property, along with Orchid Palm Homes, Monsoon Valley, InterContinental Hua Hin Resort, Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin, Vinarco Group International, Matt’s Place and Black Mountain Golf Club.

Jonathan Fairfield, editor-in-chief of Hua Hin Today, thanked everyone involved. He said the Hua Hin Today Golf Classic would not have been possible without the support of Thai Luxury Property, Orchid Palm Homes, Monsoon Valley, InterContinental Hua Hin Resort, Bangkok Hospital, Vinarco Group International, Matt’s Place and Black Mountain Golf Club, as well as Andy Harris and the team at Siam PGA Holidays.

“It was great to see so many local golfers turn out for our first golf event,” Jonathan said. “We had 128 players on the day, which was far more than we imagined when we first started planning. It was great to raise funds for two local charities, and I would like to thank everyone who took part. We are very grateful to Black Mountain Golf Club for hosting us and Siam PGA for their knowledge and expertise in organising the event. With everyone’s support, we hope to make the Hua Hin Today Golf Classic an annual fixture.”

The full results from the event can be found here.