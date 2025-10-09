Hua Hin Today Golf Classic sponsorship – last few spots left

Share this

Hua Hin Today Golf Classic sponsorship – unrivalled opportunities with last few spots remaining

With the Hua Hin Today Golf Classic at Black Mountain Golf Club just weeks away on Friday, 14 November 2025, sponsorship opportunities are selling quickly.

Several packages have already been secured by local businesses, but limited spaces remain for those who want to take advantage of a rare chance to combine event-day branding with three months of advertising across Hua Hin Today’s platforms.

Unlike traditional golf tournament sponsorships, which typically provide visibility only on the course, the Hua Hin Today Golf Classic extends sponsor exposure before, during, and after the event. Every package includes advertising in print, online, and on social media, making it an opportunity for business owners to finish the year strongly and enter 2026 with established marketing momentum.

A unique platform for business exposure

The event is being held in support of the Bright Dawn Foundation and Good Start Charity Foundation, which provides access to education for underprivileged children in Hua Hin. Organised by Siam PGA, the tournament is set to be a highlight on the local golfing calendar and will bring together golfers from Hua Hin’s expat and business communities.

Organisers are urging interested companies to act quickly, as sponsorship categories are expected to close soon.

Tournament format

The competition will follow a 2-person team format, with nine holes played as a scramble and nine holes as better ball. A shotgun start is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Black Mountain’s East and North Courses.

The entry fee is THB 5,500 per player.

What’s included for players:

18-hole green fee with caddy and single cart

Custom gift pack

Welcome brunch prior to golf

International buffet dinner with free-flow drinks

Winners’ trophies and sponsor prizes for the best teams

Lucky draw prizes

Live scoring and PGA experience

Additional fundraising activities, including a Beat the Pro challenge, putting competition, raffle, and silent auction, will also support the Bright Dawn Foundation.

Players can register here

Sponsorship packages available

Limited packages are still available for businesses wishing to take part:

Gold Sponsor (THB 120,000) – Prime branding, a three-month advertising package, two player tickets, and booth presence at the event.

Silver Sponsor (THB 80,000) – Includes secondary branding, a three-month advertising campaign valued at THB 54,000, and two player tickets.

Hole Sponsor (THB 30,000 per hole) – On-course branding at a designated hole and the chance to engage directly with players.

Prize Sponsor (THB 20,000) – Branding on tournament prizes and mentions in post-event promotions.

Each package guarantees exposure across Hua Hin Today’s channels, which reach more than 140,000 monthly website visitors, 40,000 Facebook followers, and 5,000 print readers per edition.

For more information on the remaining sponsorship opportunities, businesses can contact Hua Hin Today at palika@huahintoday.com or call 082-895-6991.