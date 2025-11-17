Hua Hin Today Podcast: EP2 released with Hua Hin Property Expert Andy Dyett

Share this

The Hua Hin Today Podcast has released its second episode, featuring long-term resident and property expert Andy Dyett sharing more than two decades of experience living and working in Hua Hin.

Andy, who has called Hua Hin home for over 21 years, talks about his unexpected arrival in Thailand for a family funeral and how that moment led to an unlikely opportunity: being paid to live in a 60 million baht beachfront mansion. The role became the starting point for a long-running career in real estate and cemented his ties to the city.

From fishing village to modern destination

In the episode, Andy reflects on how Hua Hin has changed over the last two decades, describing its evolution from a quiet fishing town to a modern destination with a wider mix of residents and visitors.

He explains how the profile of overseas buyers and long-term residents has shifted. Where the town once attracted mainly retirees, there is now a growing number of pre-retirees and remote workers choosing Hua Hin for its lifestyle, amenities and relative convenience to Bangkok.

Andy also discusses why he sees Hua Hin as a “living city” rather than a short-stay holiday spot. He points to the presence of schools, hospitals, year-round residents and established communities as reasons why the city feels like a place to settle, not just visit.

Inside Hua Hin’s property market

Drawing on his experience in Thailand’s real estate sector, Andy outlines how the Hua Hin property market has developed, including changes in demand, types of homes being built and what buyers are looking for today.

He touches on the move from simple homes and small condominiums to more sophisticated developments, including pool villas and projects aimed at families, long-term residents and those working remotely.

Throughout the conversation, Andy offers practical insights for people considering a move to Hua Hin, those thinking about buying property, and anyone curious about how the market has adjusted over time.

Life as an expat in Hua Hin

Beyond property, the episode explores what day-to-day expat life in Hua Hin can look like. Andy speaks candidly about the realities of living in Thailand: the advantages, the challenges and the lifestyle that people can build if they decide to stay long term.

He discusses the balance between the appeal of seaside living and the need to adapt to local culture, regulations and ways of doing business. Listeners hear first-hand how routines, friendships and work have shaped his life over two decades in the city.

About the Hua Hin Today podcast

The Hua Hin Today podcast is a new way to hear stories from the city’s expat and local community. Each episode features guests who share their experiences of living, working or building businesses in Hua Hin and Thailand.

New episodes of the Hua Hin Today podcast are released on the 1st and 15th of every month. Listeners can follow the show on YouTube, Facebook, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.