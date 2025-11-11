Indian man charged with murder of child in Cha-am, denies allegation

Share this

Cha-am child death: Indian national charged with murder

Police in Cha-am have charged a 33-year-old Indian national with murder following the death of an eight-year-old child, after an autopsy indicated the child had suffered severe physical assault. The suspect denies the allegations.

The incident occurred on 9 November at a house in the Phu Fa Ngam 3 housing development on Samphraya Road in Cha-am. Police were notified after the child was found unresponsive. Officers reported that the child had foam at the mouth, bruising on several parts of the body, and blood stains were found on the bed. There were no signs of a struggle at the property.

The body was taken for autopsy at Phrachomklao Hospital’s Forensic Medicine Department. Medical staff concluded the cause of death as subdural haemorrhage, internal bleeding in the chest cavity, a ruptured stomach, and evidence of multiple blunt-force injuries. Doctors stated the injuries were consistent with repeated and forceful physical assault.

Police said the child had been living with the suspect at the time of the incident. Following an urgent review of evidence, Cha-am Police sought and received an arrest warrant from the Phetchaburi Provincial Court on 10 November on the charge of murder.

The suspect was detained at the same residence and taken to Cha-am Police Station for questioning. Police say the suspect has denied all charges and maintains he was caring for the child.

Investigators are continuing to gather evidence and will forward the case to prosecutors once their inquiry is complete.

Investigation continues

Police have not disclosed further details on possible motives. Officers are arranging additional witness interviews and forensic analysis, including examination of items found in the home. The child’s family members are also expected to provide statements.

Authorities have said the case will be handled in accordance with legal procedure and have urged the public not to speculate while the investigation remains ongoing.