Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Conference 2025 held in Hua Hin

Thai and U.S. forces co-host Indo-Pacific defence chiefs’ conference in Hua Hin

Key points:

29 nations represented at the Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Conference 2025

Theme focuses on regional security and prosperity through cooperation

U.S. and Thai military leaders emphasise enduring partnership

The Royal Thai Armed Forces, in partnership with the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), co-hosted the Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Conference 2025 (CHODs 2025) in Hua Hin from 26 to 28 August, bringing together senior military leaders from 29 nations.

The conference, held at the Dusit Thani Hua Hin, carried the theme “Peace through Strength – Ensuring Security and Prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.” It highlighted the importance of collaboration to address complex and evolving security challenges across the region.

General Songwit Noonpakdee, Chief of Defence Forces of Thailand, and Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of USINDOPACOM, served as co-hosts. The official opening on 27 August was presided over by Deputy Defence Minister and Acting Defence Minister General Nattapon Nakpanich, who stressed the value of constructive dialogue and stronger collective capacity to deal with unpredictable security situations.

Among the key attendees were General Dan Keen, Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, and General Steven Nordhaus, Commander of the U.S. National Guard, signalling the close and long-standing ties between the Thai and U.S. militaries.

The conference provided a platform for defence leaders to share perspectives, strengthen cooperation, and outline strategic approaches to maintain stability and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific.

Images: Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters