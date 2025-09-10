Justin Bieber new album celebrated with pink Hua Hin beach projection

Share this

Thailand welcomes Justin Bieber’s new album with lighting projection on Hua Hin Beach

Thailand joined a worldwide celebration of Justin Bieber’s new album SWAG II with a large-scale lighting projection on Hua Hin Beach, at the Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa. The event was part of a global initiative titled “Turn the World Pink,” marking the release of Bieber’s latest record.

Iconic landmarks across the globe also lit up in pink to mark the occasion, including Shanghai’s skyscrapers, Namsan Tower in Seoul, the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Times Square in New York, Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, Niagara Falls on the US–Canada border, and Old City Hall in Canada, Bieber’s hometown.

The coordinated spectacle signalled the singer’s return to the world stage and offered fans a visual link to his new music.

SWAG II, Bieber’s latest full-length album, follows the July release of SWAG. The 23-track record features collaborations with well-known producers and songwriters such as Carter Lang, Dylan Wiggins, Dijon, mk.gee, Daniel Chetrit, Eddie Benjamin, Mike Will, and Camper.

The album mixes a variety of styles while reflecting Bieber’s personal stories and emotions. Many of the songs are also said to express his devotion to his wife, giving the album a more intimate quality. Early reviews suggest SWAG II could become one of the most notable releases of the year.

The lighting projection in Hua Hin placed Thailand among several countries participating in the worldwide event. Organisers said the coordinated displays were designed to connect fans across different continents and highlight the global nature of Bieber’s audience.

With its mix of personal storytelling and contemporary sound, SWAG II is expected to gain strong international attention in the weeks ahead.