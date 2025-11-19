Kui Buri meeting advances biodiversity-based tourism plan

Share this

Prachuap Khiri Khan holds meeting to develop action plan for biodiversity-based tourism in Kui Buri

Prachuap Khiri Khan officials held a meeting in Kui Buri District this week to advance an action plan for biodiversity-based tourism, part of a wider push to support sustainable tourism across the province.

The meeting took place on 19 November 2025 at the Hat Kham Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, where Deputy Governor Preeda Sukjai chaired a workshop for the district’s biodiversity-based tourism committee and working group. Representatives from government agencies, local authorities, tourism associations, community organisations and the private sector joined the session.

Organised by the Academic Services Centre at Burapha University, the workshop aimed to strengthen understanding of the master plan for biodiversity-based tourism and the university’s eco-tourism strategy. The team outlined tools for assessing economic value, including the Visitor Count method, and provided guidance on evaluating social and environmental impacts under SES standards.

Participants also took part in group discussions to propose activities that could form part of Kui Buri’s action plan. These proposals will be reviewed by the district-level committee before being incorporated into the provincial development plan.

Mr Preeda said the integrated project, led by Burapha University, examined economic, social and environmental values linked to biodiversity-based tourism in Pranburi, Sam Roi Yot and Kui Buri as pilot districts. The completed master plan consists of eight strategies and twenty-eight action points, with each district having its own priorities.

He added that the meeting was designed to ensure all stakeholders share a clear understanding of the project’s objectives and framework. Gathering feedback from local organisations, he said, would help shape an action plan that reflects the real needs of communities. Guided by the concept of “Learn, Access, Conserve, Increase Income,” the plan seeks to support tourism development that protects natural resources while creating long-term economic opportunities.

So far, twelve community enterprises in the province have signed agreements with the Thailand Biodiversity-Based Economy Development Office to participate in biodiversity-based tourism. More groups are expected to join, and the province has confirmed it is ready to support expanded participation.

The draft action plan for Kui Buri will now be compiled and reviewed, with input from attending agencies and community representatives. Once finalised at district level, it will be submitted for inclusion in the provincial development framework.