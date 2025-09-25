Life-saving training Hua Hin: Bangkok Hospital equips students with CPR skills

Share this

Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin leads life-saving training initiative

On 24 September 2025, Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin organised a life-saving training programme under the policy of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS) as part of the “Big Campaign: Uniting to Create Heroes!” in celebration of Mahidol Day this September. The campaign encourages hospitals within the network to provide basic life-saving (CPR) training to educational institutions and universities nationwide.

Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin, in collaboration with the Rotaract Club of Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin, Wang Klai Kangwon Campus, conducted training sessions for university students and faculty in two groups—morning and afternoon—totalling more than 200 participants.

Asst. Prof. Napaporn Narktim, Vice President of Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin, Wang Klai Kangwon Campus, who presided over the ceremony, said the university recognises the importance of proper life-saving techniques. The collaboration with Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin aims to equip students with the correct knowledge and confidence to respond to emergencies, increasing the chances of survival and enabling proper assistance until medical help arrives.

Ms. Sasipen Piyasut, Director of Nursing at Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin and Bangkok Hospital Phetchaburi, explained that the objective of the programme aligns with BDMS’s ongoing policy to provide both theoretical and practical training. The sessions were led by experts from Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin and partner networks, covering techniques for resuscitating cardiac arrest patients (CPR), using automated external defibrillators (AED), and assisting patients choking due to airway obstruction.

Participants who completed the training received certificates from BDMS, reinforcing the principle that even non-medical personnel can act effectively in emergencies if they have the knowledge and confidence gained through proper training and hands-on practice.