Loy Krathong: Hua Hin welcomes visitors arriving via new Chiang Mai flight

Hua Hin Municipality, Tourism Associations, and Tourist Police Welcome Foreign Visitors to Hua Hin for Loy Krathong Festival

At 4:45 PM on November 5, 2025, Hua Hin Municipality, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and the tourist police welcomed 160 Thai and international visitors arriving from Chiang Mai on an AirAsia flight to Hua Hin Airport.

The delegation included Mr. Atichart Chaisri, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin Municipality; Ms. Worakarn Thaworn, Deputy Director of TAT Prachuap (Hua Hin Office); Mr. Kitipong Siriphetkasem, President of the Hua Hin–Cha-am Tourism Business Association; Dr. Somchai Krajaatem, Chairman of the Prachuap Tourism Industry Council; Pol. Col. Yuthaphum Panlainak, Deputy Commander of Tourist Police Division 3; and Mr. Rattapol Charoenphon, Director of Hua Hin Airport.

Visitors were greeted with welcome souvenirs, gift vouchers, and refreshments on arrival, helping to create a friendly first impression for those travelling from Thailand and abroad. Many of the international passengers on the flight were from the United States, Sweden, Italy, and France.

Deputy Mayor Atichart outlined several Loy Krathong celebration locations in Hua Hin, including Khao Tao Reservoir, the Hua Don–Takiab area, Ban Nong Kae, the Saphan Pla beachside zone, and Queen Sirikit Park.

Tourism outlook into early 2026

Mr. Sawit Wongsawan, AirAsia route manager, said the Chiang Mai–Hua Hin service is currently operating at high occupancy and is expected to remain busy throughout Christmas and New Year.

He noted that new long-haul flight connections to Chiang Mai, including from Abu Dhabi, are helping position the city as a hub for European and Scandinavian visitors continuing onward to Hua Hin for winter holidays.

This trend is expected to support hotels, resorts, and restaurants in Hua Hin into early 2026.