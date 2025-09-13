Man captures crocodile in Phetchaburi canal

Share this

A local man captured a crocodile spotted in a canal in Phetchaburi province on Friday, prompting concerns about wildlife safety in the area.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Sanphet Dhammasathan Foundation received a report from Mr Arm, 35, a resident of Ban Laem District, about a freshwater crocodile estimated to be 4 to 7 years old. The animal was seen floating in Bang Lamphu Canal in Moo 4, Bang Khrok Subdistrict.

Mr Arm said he noticed the crocodile swimming in the canal behind his house at around 12:20pm on 12 September. The waterway connects to the Phetchaburi River and lies near the Bang Tabun estuary.

Worried that it might endanger residents, he and a friend lured the crocodile closer by throwing raw chicken carcasses into the water. They then entered the canal and used a steel pipe threaded with rope to loop a noose around its neck before dragging it to shore.

The pair handed the crocodile over to the foundation’s rescue staff, who coordinated with the Phetchaburi Inland Fisheries Protection and Suppression unit for further handling.

Details of the crocodile capture

Authorities have not yet determined how the crocodile ended up in the canal, but such sightings are rare in the region.

The foundation praised the men’s quick action but advised the public to contact professionals in similar situations to avoid risks.