Man’s body found in Cha-am believed to be missing U.S. national

Cha-am police have confirmed the discovery of a man’s body on a mountain peak behind Wat Pho Suwan in Phetchaburi Province.

The deceased is understood to be a U.S. national who had been the subject of a missing persons appeal after last being seen on Tuesday, 19 August.

On 20 September, officers from Cha-am Police Station received a report of a body found in a forested area at the summit behind the temple. Pol. Lt. Col. Apichat Phothia, Investigation Inspector, led a team of investigators together with rescue workers from the Sawang Sanphet Foundation to the site.

Body matched description of missing person

The location was deep in the forest, requiring officers to walk one kilometre uphill to reach the scene. Once there, they found the body of a foreign man whose description matched a missing persons report filed with the Mirror Foundation.

Police and rescue workers then transported the body down the mountain, a process that took more than three hours due to the steep and challenging terrain.

The U.S. national was described as a well-liked member of the local expatriate community. Hua Hin Today extends its condolences to his family and friends.