MICHELIN Key Thailand 2025: Hua Hin and Cha-am hotels recognised

Share this

Hua Hin hotels recognised in MICHELIN Key 2025 awards

Hotels in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi have been recognised in the latest MICHELIN Key awards, with three properties in Hua Hin and one in Cha-am named among Thailand’s best stays for 2025.

Anantara Hua Hin Resort & Spa, V Villas Hua Hin, and Aleenta Hua Hin Resort & Spa, along with Veranda Resort & Villas Hua Hin Cha Am, were awarded One MICHELIN Key, highlighting their ability to deliver exceptional guest experiences.

They are among 62 hotels across Thailand that received the MICHELIN Key 2025 award, which recognises properties offering outstanding stays through excellence in design, service, and location. The distinction mirrors the MICHELIN Star system for restaurants and is now in its second year, with more than 2,400 hotels recognised worldwide.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide, said:

“Having served as a travel guide for more than 125 years, the MICHELIN Guide is once again redefining excellence in the hospitality industry. Just as the MICHELIN Stars honour the world’s finest restaurants, MICHELIN Keys recognise hotels that provide truly memorable experiences, shaped by their design, service, and setting, creating unforgettable moments. The MICHELIN Key award also establishes a new, independent global standard for highlighting outstanding hotels.”

Thailand’s MICHELIN Key 2025 winners

Three MICHELIN Keys (6 hotels):

Bangkok: Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

Bangkok: The Siam

Chiang Mai: Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai

Surat Thani: Samujana Villas

Krabi: Phulay Bay, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Phuket: Amanpuri

Two MICHELIN Keys (21 hotels):

Bangkok: Aman Nai Lert Bangkok (New)

Bangkok: Capella Bangkok

Bangkok: Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River

Bangkok: Park Hyatt Bangkok

Bangkok: Rosewood Bangkok

Bangkok: The Okura Prestige Bangkok

Bangkok: The Peninsula Bangkok

Bangkok: The Sukhothai Bangkok

Chiang Mai: Rachamankha

Chiang Rai: Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort

Surat Thani: Banyan Tree Samui

Surat Thani: Napasai, A Belmond Hotel, Koh Samui

Surat Thani: SALA Samui Choengmon Beach

Surat Thani: Six Senses Samui

Phang Nga: The Sarojin Thailand

Phang Nga: Six Senses Yao Noi

Krabi: Banyan Tree Krabi

Krabi: Pimalai Resort & Spa

Phuket: Keemala

Phuket: InterContinental Phuket Resort

Phuket: Rosewood Phuket

One MICHELIN Key (35 hotels):

Bangkok: Dusit Thani Bangkok (New)

Bangkok: The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok (New)

Bangkok: 137 Pillars Suites Bangkok

Bangkok: Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

Bangkok: COMO Metropolitan Bangkok

Bangkok: InterContinental Bangkok

Bangkok: Oriental Residence Bangkok

Bangkok: SO/ Bangkok

Phetchaburi: Veranda Resort & Villas Hua Hin Cha Am

Chon Buri: Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach (New)

Chon Buri: MASON Pattaya (New)

Chiang Mai: 137 Pillars House

Chiang Mai: Aleenta Retreat Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai: Raya Heritage

Chiang Mai: Tamarind Village

Prachuap Khiri Khan: Anantara Hua Hin Resort & Spa

Prachuap Khiri Khan: V Villas Hua Hin

Prachuap Khiri Khan: Aleenta Resort & Spa, Hua Hin

Nakhon Ratchasima: InterContinental Khao Yai Resort

Satun: Irene Pool Villa Resort, Koh Lipe (New)

Surat Thani: Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas (New)

Surat Thani: Anantara Lawana Resort and Spa

Surat Thani: Kerem Luxury Beachfront Villas

Surat Thani: Kimpton Kitalay Samui

Krabi: Rayavadee

Phang Nga: Aleenta Resort & Spa, Phuket

Phang Nga: Iniala Beach House

Phuket: The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket (New)

Phuket: Andara Resort & Villas

Phuket: COMO Point Yamu

Phuket: The Nai Harn Phuket

Phuket: The Pavilions, Phuket

Phuket: The Slate

Phuket: Trisara

Phuket: The Racha

The MICHELIN Key awards underline Thailand’s diversity of accommodations, ranging from luxury resorts on well-known coastlines to quieter retreats in lesser-visited provinces.