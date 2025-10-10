MICHELIN Key Thailand 2025: Hua Hin and Cha-am hotels recognised

Hua Hin hotels recognised in MICHELIN Key 2025 awards
Hotels in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi have been recognised in the latest MICHELIN Key awards, with three properties in Hua Hin and one in Cha-am named among Thailand’s best stays for 2025.
Anantara Hua Hin Resort & Spa, V Villas Hua Hin, and Aleenta Hua Hin Resort & Spa, along with Veranda Resort & Villas Hua Hin Cha Am, were awarded One MICHELIN Key, highlighting their ability to deliver exceptional guest experiences.
They are among 62 hotels across Thailand that received the MICHELIN Key 2025 award, which recognises properties offering outstanding stays through excellence in design, service, and location. The distinction mirrors the MICHELIN Star system for restaurants and is now in its second year, with more than 2,400 hotels recognised worldwide.
Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide, said:
“Having served as a travel guide for more than 125 years, the MICHELIN Guide is once again redefining excellence in the hospitality industry. Just as the MICHELIN Stars honour the world’s finest restaurants, MICHELIN Keys recognise hotels that provide truly memorable experiences, shaped by their design, service, and setting, creating unforgettable moments. The MICHELIN Key award also establishes a new, independent global standard for highlighting outstanding hotels.”
Thailand’s MICHELIN Key 2025 winners
Three MICHELIN Keys (6 hotels):
Bangkok: Mandarin Oriental Bangkok
Bangkok: The Siam
Chiang Mai: Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai
Surat Thani: Samujana Villas
Krabi: Phulay Bay, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve
Phuket: Amanpuri
Two MICHELIN Keys (21 hotels):
Bangkok: Aman Nai Lert Bangkok (New)
Bangkok: Capella Bangkok
Bangkok: Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River
Bangkok: Park Hyatt Bangkok
Bangkok: Rosewood Bangkok
Bangkok: The Okura Prestige Bangkok
Bangkok: The Peninsula Bangkok
Bangkok: The Sukhothai Bangkok
Chiang Mai: Rachamankha
Chiang Rai: Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort
Surat Thani: Banyan Tree Samui
Surat Thani: Napasai, A Belmond Hotel, Koh Samui
Surat Thani: SALA Samui Choengmon Beach
Surat Thani: Six Senses Samui
Phang Nga: The Sarojin Thailand
Phang Nga: Six Senses Yao Noi
Krabi: Banyan Tree Krabi
Krabi: Pimalai Resort & Spa
Phuket: Keemala
Phuket: InterContinental Phuket Resort
Phuket: Rosewood Phuket
One MICHELIN Key (35 hotels):
Bangkok: Dusit Thani Bangkok (New)
Bangkok: The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok (New)
Bangkok: 137 Pillars Suites Bangkok
Bangkok: Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel
Bangkok: COMO Metropolitan Bangkok
Bangkok: InterContinental Bangkok
Bangkok: Oriental Residence Bangkok
Bangkok: SO/ Bangkok
Phetchaburi: Veranda Resort & Villas Hua Hin Cha Am
Chon Buri: Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach (New)
Chon Buri: MASON Pattaya (New)
Chiang Mai: 137 Pillars House
Chiang Mai: Aleenta Retreat Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai: Raya Heritage
Chiang Mai: Tamarind Village
Prachuap Khiri Khan: Anantara Hua Hin Resort & Spa
Prachuap Khiri Khan: V Villas Hua Hin
Prachuap Khiri Khan: Aleenta Resort & Spa, Hua Hin
Nakhon Ratchasima: InterContinental Khao Yai Resort
Satun: Irene Pool Villa Resort, Koh Lipe (New)
Surat Thani: Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas (New)
Surat Thani: Anantara Lawana Resort and Spa
Surat Thani: Kerem Luxury Beachfront Villas
Surat Thani: Kimpton Kitalay Samui
Krabi: Rayavadee
Phang Nga: Aleenta Resort & Spa, Phuket
Phang Nga: Iniala Beach House
Phuket: The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket (New)
Phuket: Andara Resort & Villas
Phuket: COMO Point Yamu
Phuket: The Nai Harn Phuket
Phuket: The Pavilions, Phuket
Phuket: The Slate
Phuket: Trisara
Phuket: The Racha
The MICHELIN Key awards underline Thailand’s diversity of accommodations, ranging from luxury resorts on well-known coastlines to quieter retreats in lesser-visited provinces.