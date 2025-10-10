Friday, October 10, 2025

MICHELIN Key Thailand 2025: Hua Hin and Cha-am hotels recognised

Hua Hin hotels recognised in MICHELIN Key 2025 awards

Hotels in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi have been recognised in the latest MICHELIN Key awards, with three properties in Hua Hin and one in Cha-am named among Thailand’s best stays for 2025.

Anantara Hua Hin Resort & Spa, V Villas Hua Hin, and Aleenta Hua Hin Resort & Spa, along with Veranda Resort & Villas Hua Hin Cha Am, were awarded One MICHELIN Key, highlighting their ability to deliver exceptional guest experiences.

They are among 62 hotels across Thailand that received the MICHELIN Key 2025 award, which recognises properties offering outstanding stays through excellence in design, service, and location. The distinction mirrors the MICHELIN Star system for restaurants and is now in its second year, with more than 2,400 hotels recognised worldwide.

V Villas Hua Hin

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide, said:
“Having served as a travel guide for more than 125 years, the MICHELIN Guide is once again redefining excellence in the hospitality industry. Just as the MICHELIN Stars honour the world’s finest restaurants, MICHELIN Keys recognise hotels that provide truly memorable experiences, shaped by their design, service, and setting, creating unforgettable moments. The MICHELIN Key award also establishes a new, independent global standard for highlighting outstanding hotels.”

Thailand’s MICHELIN Key 2025 winners

Three MICHELIN Keys (6 hotels):

  • Bangkok: Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

  • Bangkok: The Siam

  • Chiang Mai: Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai

  • Surat Thani: Samujana Villas

  • Krabi: Phulay Bay, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve

  • Phuket: Amanpuri

Two MICHELIN Keys (21 hotels):

  • Bangkok: Aman Nai Lert Bangkok (New)

  • Bangkok: Capella Bangkok

  • Bangkok: Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River

  • Bangkok: Park Hyatt Bangkok

  • Bangkok: Rosewood Bangkok

  • Bangkok: The Okura Prestige Bangkok

  • Bangkok: The Peninsula Bangkok

  • Bangkok: The Sukhothai Bangkok

  • Chiang Mai: Rachamankha

  • Chiang Rai: Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort

  • Surat Thani: Banyan Tree Samui

  • Surat Thani: Napasai, A Belmond Hotel, Koh Samui

  • Surat Thani: SALA Samui Choengmon Beach

  • Surat Thani: Six Senses Samui

  • Phang Nga: The Sarojin Thailand

  • Phang Nga: Six Senses Yao Noi

  • Krabi: Banyan Tree Krabi

  • Krabi: Pimalai Resort & Spa

  • Phuket: Keemala

  • Phuket: InterContinental Phuket Resort

  • Phuket: Rosewood Phuket

One MICHELIN Key (35 hotels):

  • Bangkok: Dusit Thani Bangkok (New)

  • Bangkok: The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok (New)

  • Bangkok: 137 Pillars Suites Bangkok

  • Bangkok: Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

  • Bangkok: COMO Metropolitan Bangkok

  • Bangkok: InterContinental Bangkok

  • Bangkok: Oriental Residence Bangkok

  • Bangkok: SO/ Bangkok

  • Phetchaburi: Veranda Resort & Villas Hua Hin Cha Am

  • Chon Buri: Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach (New)

  • Chon Buri: MASON Pattaya (New)

  • Chiang Mai: 137 Pillars House

  • Chiang Mai: Aleenta Retreat Chiang Mai

  • Chiang Mai: Raya Heritage

  • Chiang Mai: Tamarind Village

  • Prachuap Khiri Khan: Anantara Hua Hin Resort & Spa

  • Prachuap Khiri Khan: V Villas Hua Hin

  • Prachuap Khiri Khan: Aleenta Resort & Spa, Hua Hin

  • Nakhon Ratchasima: InterContinental Khao Yai Resort

  • Satun: Irene Pool Villa Resort, Koh Lipe (New)

  • Surat Thani: Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas (New)

  • Surat Thani: Anantara Lawana Resort and Spa

  • Surat Thani: Kerem Luxury Beachfront Villas

  • Surat Thani: Kimpton Kitalay Samui

  • Krabi: Rayavadee

  • Phang Nga: Aleenta Resort & Spa, Phuket

  • Phang Nga: Iniala Beach House

  • Phuket: The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket (New)

  • Phuket: Andara Resort & Villas

  • Phuket: COMO Point Yamu

  • Phuket: The Nai Harn Phuket

  • Phuket: The Pavilions, Phuket

  • Phuket: The Slate

  • Phuket: Trisara

  • Phuket: The Racha

The MICHELIN Key awards underline Thailand’s diversity of accommodations, ranging from luxury resorts on well-known coastlines to quieter retreats in lesser-visited provinces.

Veranda Resort & Villas Hua Hin Cha Am

