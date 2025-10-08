Miss Grand International 2025 contestants in Hua Hin for cultural and wellness showcase

Share this

Miss Grand International 2025 Hua Hin officially began as contestants from 77 countries arrived in the city for an exclusive pre-pageant retreat. Organised by Proud Group, Thailand’s leading real estate and integrated resort developer, the event highlighted Hua Hin’s unique charm under the theme “The City of Happiness” with a strong focus on cultural and wellness tourism.

Hua Hin welcomes Miss Grand International 2025 contestants

The contestants were welcomed with a series of activities designed to showcase the city’s appeal as a premier cultural and wellness destination. Hua Hin’s growing role in international tourism was at the heart of the programme, providing opportunities to experience Thai culture while promoting the city on a global stage.

Threads of Thailand fashion show at Bluport Hua Hin

The highlight of the visit was the spectacular fashion show “Threads of Thailand: The Thai Heritage Runway,” held at Hua Hin Convention Centre, on the first floor of Bluport Hua Hin Resort Mall. Contestants graced the runway in elegant contemporary Thai costumes from the Proud Thai brand, celebrating the richness of Thai heritage through intricate textiles, exquisite craftsmanship, and vibrant cultural expression.

The event further reinforced Bluport’s role as a lifestyle and cultural hub in Hua Hin, drawing international attention and positioning the mall as a venue that merges fashion, heritage, and tourism.

Distinguished guests and cultural activities

Distinguished guests included Mr Atichart Chaisri, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin; Ms Jirawan Boonrit, Deputy Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (Prachuap Khiri Khan Office); Mr Kitipong Siriphetkasem, President of the Hua Hin–Cha-Am Tourism Association; Ms Wasana Srikanchana, Association Advisor; Ms Vajee Klomkliang, Managing Director of Bluport Hua Hin; and Mr Nawat Itsaragrisil, Founder and President of Miss Grand International. Many other prominent figures from the public and private sectors also attended.

Ms Vajee Klomkliang extended a warm welcome to the international delegates and led them on a guided tour through Bluport’s exhibition zones. Highlights included a preview of Museo Auto Classica, an upcoming classic car showcase featuring legendary 1960s automobiles such as the Mercedes-Benz Fintail, offering visitors a nostalgic glimpse into the golden age of motoring.

The group also visited the Proud Thai zone, a curated space showcasing modern Thai craftsmanship, lifestyle products, and souvenirs. This area highlighted how traditional design meets contemporary tastes, reflecting Proud Group’s commitment to promoting Thai products on the global stage.

Promoting Hua Hin as a cultural and wellness destination

The Miss Grand International 2025 Hua Hin retreat not only brought vibrancy to the pageant but also served as a powerful platform to promote the city as a leading destination for cultural and wellness tourism. The activities strengthened Hua Hin’s reputation as a city that offers unforgettable experiences blending beauty, happiness, and Thai identity.

Bluport Hua Hin’s role as a lifestyle and cultural venue was also reinforced, underlining its position as a regional hub where fashion, heritage, and wellness converge.