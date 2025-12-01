Monkey buffet in Prachuap Khiri Khan draws crowds

Share this

Monkey buffet organised in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Prachuap Khiri Khan officials held a monkey buffet at Khao Chong Krachok on Sunday, providing food for the area’s well-known macaques during the “Din Khong Pho, San Tor Khong Dee Khiri Khan” event taking place nearby. The monkey buffet drew hundreds of animals to the beachfront road, where fruits and vegetables had been laid out for them throughout the morning.

Governor Sitthichai Sawat-saen and Dr Busakorn Sawat-saen, President of the Provincial Interior Ministry Housewives Association, led the event alongside Deputy Governor Sakorn Sitthisak and his wife. They were joined by Aumnart Maneedaeng, Vice President of the Provincial Chamber of Commerce, and representatives from local government agencies.

The buffet was sponsored by the Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and Naresuan Intergroup Co., Ltd., who provided more than 10 baskets of fruit and vegetables, including bananas, watermelon, pineapple and corn. The food was spread along the roadside at the foot of Khao Chong Krachok, attracting monkeys of all ages and sizes. Thai and foreign tourists stopped to watch and take photos as the macaques gathered.

Tourism interest at Khao Chong Krachok

Officials said the decision to organise the buffet came after noticing that many monkeys had avoided their usual feeding areas during the cultural event being held at the King Rama IX Public Park, opposite the provincial hall. The temporary activity, they said, was intended to ensure the animals continued to have access to food while the event was under way.

The monkey buffet also attracted interest from visitors, many of whom were already in the area to climb the hill or visit Wat Thammikaram. Crowds gathered along the road to observe the monkeys eating and interacting, creating a lively scene throughout the morning.