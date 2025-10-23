New Hua Hin Today Podcast launches 1 November 2025

Share this

Hosted by Hua Hin Today editor Jonathan Fairfield, the new show brings conversations with expats and locals from Hua Hin’s community, available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.

The Hua Hin Today Podcast will make its debut on 1 November 2025, offering listeners a new way to hear stories from Hua Hin’s expat and local community.

The Hua Hin Today Podcast will release new episodes on the 1st and 15th of each month, featuring relaxed, conversational chats with people who live and work in Hua Hin.

A platform for people in Hua Hin

From long-term expats and entrepreneurs to local residents and community leaders, each episode aims to highlight the unique stories that shape the seaside city.

Listeners can tune in on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, making it easy to listen or watch whether at home, in the car, or during a morning walk on the beach.

The podcast is hosted by Jonathan Fairfield, editor of Hua Hin Today. Jonathan describes the show as “a space for conversation, not interviews.”

“The point of the podcast is to share conversations with people who live and work in Hua Hin,” said Jonathan. “They’re members of the community who we might not normally hear from. It’s informal, relaxed, and we just let the conversation flow.”

He added, “I love podcasts as a format. I was a big fan of the Ricky Gervais podcasts 15 years ago and now listen almost exclusively to podcasts when I’m in the car or out walking.

This is Hua Hin Today’s first dedicated podcast, and I’m really excited about it. It shows how we’re continuing to grow and explore new media formats.”

Jonathan said the podcast will appeal to a wide range of listeners.

“If you live in Hua Hin, have a connection to the city, or are simply interested in expat life in general, I think you’ll enjoy the Hua Hin Today Podcast,” he said.

Professionally recorded in Hua Hin

The Hua Hin Today Podcast is recorded at Ananas Studios in Hin Lek Fai, a professional recording facility offering high-end equipment, studio lighting, and multi-camera setups designed for creators, coaches, and experts. Jonathan praised the team at Ananas Studios for their support in bringing the project to life.

“The team there have been super professional,” he said. “The podcast wouldn’t really happen without them.”

Where to listen

The Hua Hin Today Podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and across Hua Hin Today’s social media channels.