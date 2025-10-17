Officials discuss plans to improve urban planning in Hua Hin

Share this

Hua Hin officials are working to enhance the city’s urban planning and infrastructure as part of efforts to support its growth as one of Thailand’s leading resort destinations.

On 16 October 2025, Hua Hin City Municipality held a meeting chaired by Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul to discuss strategies for improving the city’s development and planning. The meeting took place in the Phulsuk Room at the Hua Hin City Municipality Office and was attended by municipal executives including Ms. Natthawan Mitdee, Secretary to the Mayor; Mr. Jeerawat Praphaanee, Municipal Clerk; Mr. Kalayut Kuyukham, Director of the Engineering Office; and other relevant officials.

Mayor Nopporn said that Hua Hin remains one of Thailand’s most desirable places to live and visit, attracting both Thai and international residents. He highlighted the city’s strong social and cultural foundations, as well as its deep historical ties to His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great (Rama IX), who frequently visited Hua Hin.

The mayor added that the municipality aims to develop Hua Hin into a “City of Happiness,” with improved urban planning and better infrastructure to manage rapid growth. The plans focus on maintaining the city’s unique identity, ensuring orderly development, strengthening transport links with other areas, and enhancing public utilities to accommodate sustainable future expansion.

Associate Professor Manop Phongsathat, an expert from the Department of Housing at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Architecture, attended the meeting with his team to provide advice and consultation on the proposed improvements. Officials said further meetings will be held to outline more detailed plans for the city’s long-term development.