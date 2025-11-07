Pha Nam Yod Waterfall to reopen on 10 November

Share this

Kaeng Krachan National Park will reopen Pha Nam Yod Waterfall to tourists from 10 November, allowing day visits only.

The park said the reopening aims to give visitors a chance to enjoy the site while supporting local communities that benefit from tourism. Pha Nam Yod Waterfall is open daily from 8am to 3pm; overnight stays and cooking in the area are not permitted.

Located in Tha Yang district, Phetchaburi, about an hour’s drive from Hua Hin, Pha Nam Yod Waterfall is a limestone falls with an umbrella-like, three-tiered profile—roughly 35 metres high and 15 metres wide. Reaching the site requires a 2km trek each way through forest paths. Park officials advise visitors to follow ranger guidance closely and to be mindful that wildlife may be present.

The trail remains undeveloped and can be demanding, particularly after rain. The park does not recommend the hike for small children, older visitors or anyone without a reasonable level of fitness. There are no shops or facilities at the waterfall, so visitors should bring sufficient water and supplies.

Visiting Pha Nam Yod Waterfall: fees, hours and access

To visit the waterfall, service fees apply: foreign visitors 300 baht; Thai visitors 60 baht. Additional on-site services include parking at Soi 6, Ban Pa Nam Yod, Moo 14, Khao Krabuk subdistrict (20 baht) and a shuttle from the parking area to the trailhead (50 baht). Rangers trained by Kaeng Krachan National Park will be on hand along the route to advise on safety and provide first aid if needed.

Access is via Highway 3301 from the Kaeng Krachan roundabout, then the Yang Chum–Nong Plub road and Road 3461. Signage marks the entrance to the waterfall. For enquiries, call 032-772312 or contact the official Kaeng Krachan National Park Facebook page.

The waterfall’s clear plunge pool and seasonal flows over moss-covered rock make it popular with hikers seeking a more challenging route within Thailand’s largest national park.

