Phetch Dam irrigation system set for 3 billion baht upgrade

Irrigation Department prepares 3 billion baht budget to improve Phetch Dam irrigation system

Phetchaburi — The Royal Irrigation Department has outlined plans to spend more than 3 billion baht upgrading the Phetch Dam irrigation system to tackle recurring problems of flooding and drought across the province.

The announcement was made on 18 September during a briefing attended by government representatives, local water user groups from Mueang Phetchaburi, Ban Lat, Ban Laem and Tha Yang districts, and members of the media. The session was led by Mr. Somsawat Chaisinsorn, Director of the Phetchaburi Irrigation Project, and Mr. Suchart Kanchanawilai, Director of the Phetchaburi Irrigation and Maintenance Project.

The project has been prompted by the deteriorating condition of the Phetch Dam, which has been in operation for 74 years. Officials said the ageing system can no longer meet the growing demand for agricultural and household water supply, while downstream communities continue to experience repeated flooding during the rainy season.

Scope of improvements

The plan, requiring an estimated budget of 3.459 billion baht over five years, involves a wide range of works. These include repairing 33 existing canals, upgrading water control structures and culverts, and restoring bridges.

Storage efficiency will be enhanced by raising the dam’s capacity, constructing four adjustable weirs along the Phetchaburi River, and adding 24 weirs along drainage canals.

Technology will also be upgraded, with improvements to the early warning system, telemetering, and remote gate operations. In addition, training programmes will strengthen local water user organisations, equipping them with knowledge in water management and modern farming methods.

Anticipated benefits

According to Mr. Somsawat, once complete the project will increase water reserves by 11.73 million cubic metres. This will expand the irrigated agricultural area in the dry season from 100,000 rai to 133,421 rai.

Flood-prone areas are expected to be reduced by 59,478 rai, or 37.5 percent, which is projected to boost farmer incomes and improve living conditions in affected communities.