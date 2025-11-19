Phetchaburi appoints new governor

Share this

Phetchaburi has appointed Lieutenant Colonel Phopchanok Chalanukroh as its new governor, with the province formally welcoming him on 17 November.

The event drew senior officials, public- and private-sector representatives, and local residents to the governor’s residence, where he began his first official day in office.

Phopchanok, the 65th Governor of Phetchaburi, was joined by his wife, Natthinie Khongbuchakiat, President of the Phetchaburi Red Cross Chapter. The gathering included well-wishers offering their support as he begins overseeing the province’s development priorities.

Governor begins tenure with traditional ceremonies

After the reception, the new governor carried out a series of rituals to pay respects at sacred sites across the city. He first paid homage at the spirit house at the governor’s residence and the Sri Maha Bodhi tree before travelling to the new Phetchaburi Provincial Hall for a ceremony to install the provincial Buddha image.

He then visited the old Provincial Hall to honour Phra Phuttha Nawarat Bophit and the Royal Sword kept at the Provincial Treasury Office. His schedule continued at the Phetchaburi City Pillar Shrine, King Mongkut Memorial Park, and Phra Nakhon Khiri National Museum, where he paid respects to statues of King Rama IV, before ending the day at Phra Ram Ratchaniwet to honour King Rama V.

Phetchaburi congratulates new Rayong governor

Officials in Phetchaburi also extended congratulations to Traiphop Wongtrairat, who has been appointed Governor of Rayong. Representatives from both the government and private sector gathered at the Provincial Hall to offer their best wishes.

Traiphop expressed gratitude for the warm support and praised the people of Phetchaburi for their generosity and cultural heritage. Although moving to his new role in Rayong, he said he remains ready to support Phetchaburi’s progress whenever possible.