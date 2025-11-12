Phetchaburi–Hua Hin Vintage Car Parade returns to Dusit Thani Hua Hin, 19-21 Dec

Share this

The “Phetchaburi–Hua Hin Vintage Car Parade” returns for its 23rd year with a dazzling convoy of rare classic cars, boosting tourism in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan

On 12 November 2025, the Vintage Car Club of Thailand, in collaboration with Dusit Thani Hua Hin, held a press conference to announce the 23rd Phetchaburi–Hua Hin Vintage Car Parade, under the concept “The Charm of Yesteryear… A Seaside Town with Local Colour.” The event will take place from 19 to 21 December 2025 at Dusit Thani Hua Hin, Cha-am District, Phetchaburi Province.

Mrs Wanpen Mangsri, Deputy Governor of Phetchaburi Province, presided over the press conference. Also in attendance were Mr Khwanchai Paphatphong, President of the Vintage Car Club of Thailand; Dr Atthawit Suwannaphakdee, Secretary-General of the Club; Mr Thawat Sitthiyanurak, President of the Phetchaburi Chamber of Commerce; Mrs Duangjai Khumsaard, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phetchaburi Office; Ms Worakan Thawon, Deputy Director of the TAT Prachuap Khiri Khan Office; Mr Siraphan Kamonpramot, Adviser to the Mayor of Hua Hin; Mr Yutthaphon Inmon, Permanent Secretary of Cha-am Municipality; and Mr Phiphat Phattananusorn, General Manager of Dusit Thani Hua Hin. The event was attended by honoured guests and members of the media.

Mr Khwanchai Paphatphong said:

“The Phetchaburi–Hua Hin Vintage Car Parade has now reached its 23rd year, and for the first time, the name of Phetchaburi has been added to the event. The format will be adjusted to better suit current circumstances. This marks the fourth year that we are working with Dusit Thani Hua Hin, and we continue to receive strong support from our long-standing partners, including the Phetchaburi Chamber of Commerce, Cha-am Municipality, Hua Hin City Municipality, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand. This year, we also welcome a new partner — Hard Rock Café Hua Hin.

The parade aims to foster friendship and stimulate tourism through a convoy of vintage and classic cars travelling from Bangkok to Hua Hin under the theme ‘The Charm of Yesteryear… A Seaside Town with Local Colour’. We hope classic car enthusiasts will enjoy discovering the beauty, charm and unique atmosphere of Hua Hin, one of Thailand’s most iconic seaside destinations.”

Mr Phiphat Phattananusorn, General Manager of Dusit Thani Hua Hin, said:

“It is a great honour for Dusit Thani Hua Hin to once again be part of this wonderful event for the fourth consecutive year. We sincerely thank the Vintage Car Club of Thailand for their continued trust in choosing our resort as the venue for such a prestigious occasion.

The vintage car parade is one of the most anticipated events for residents of Phetchaburi and Hua Hin, as well as for tourists. It offers a rare opportunity to admire the timeless beauty of classic automobiles. Dusit Thani Hua Hin is delighted to continue supporting tourism promotion activities like this, offering our spacious grounds and conference facilities that can perfectly accommodate the event and the classic car convoy.”

The 23rd Phetchaburi–Hua Hin Vintage Car Parade will officially commence with a flag-off ceremony at the Auto Rendezvous Museum Bangkok on Pracha Uthit Road. From there, the parade will travel to Dusit Thani Hua Hin on Friday, 19 December 2025.

Spectators will have the opportunity to admire the parade of classic and vintage cars up close along the route.

For more information, visit the Vintage Car Club of Thailand Facebook page: facebook.com/VintageCarClub