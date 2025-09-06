Phetchaburi murder-suicide: police officer kills egg vendors, then himself

Share this

Three dead in Phetchaburi murder-suicide involving police officer and egg vendors

Three people were killed in a murder-suicide on Saturday morning after a police officer fatally shot a husband and wife who sold eggs at a fresh market in Phetchaburi before turning the gun on himself, police said.

Pol. Lt. Col. Sunantha Rodphet, duty officer at Mueang Phetchaburi Police Station, said she received a report of the shooting at 5:46 a.m. at an egg shop on Surin Rueachai Road in Tha Rap subdistrict. Pol. Col. Chokchai Nielsen, Superintendent of Mueang Phetchaburi Police Station, led officers to the scene alongside medical staff from Phra Chom Klao Phetchaburi Hospital and volunteers from the Sawang Sanphetthammasathan Foundation.

Victims and scene

Police found the bodies of Ms. Siwaporn Jongpanyapan, 31, known as “Ju,” and her husband, Mr. Krissada Ketkaew, 33, known as “Earth.” Both had been shot in the head and were lying side by side in a pool of blood inside the shop. Five spent 9mm casings were recovered.

About 20 metres away, in the abandoned Phetchaburi Rama cinema, officers discovered the body of Pol. Senior Sgt. Maj. Somsak Permsub, also of Mueang Phetchaburi Police Station. He was found with a Sig Sauer P320 pistol in his right hand after shooting himself in the head.

Witness accounts and motive

A witness told investigators that the officer and the victims had been in conflict for over a year over alleged disputes about undercutting egg prices.

The witness said the officer approached Krissada’s stall without speaking and fired several shots, killing him instantly. Siwaporn ran to the scene and was shot moments later next to her husband’s body. The officer then walked into the old cinema and took his own life.

Pol. Col. Chokchai said the suspected motive was the long-running dispute over egg prices.