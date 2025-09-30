Phetchaburi police enforce compulsory car insurance, hand out helmets

Share this

Authorities in Phetchaburi have launched a campaign to enforce compulsory motor insurance, setting up checkpoints and handing out helmets in an effort to improve road safety and reduce the financial burden on the state accident fund.

On 29 September, the Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) Phetchaburi, working with Phetchaburi Provincial Police, held the campaign “Phetchaburi people care – Get compulsory car insurance” in front of the Provincial Forestry Office in Rai Som Subdistrict, Mueang District.

Campaign encourages compliance with Por Ror Bor insurance

The event was presided over by Deputy Governor Wanphen Mangsri. Pol. Col. Krisanat Wongklaharn, Deputy Commander of Phetchaburi Provincial Police, led the checkpoint operation, while OIC Phetchaburi Director Tatchaya Damrongwatcharakul headed the commission’s team.

The checkpoints were aimed at ensuring all vehicles carry valid compulsory motor insurance, known as Por Ror Bor, as required under the Road Accident Victims Protection Act. Officers checked vehicles and reminded drivers of their legal obligations, while helmets were distributed to promote safe riding practices.

Officials said Por Ror Bor provides the most basic protection for road users. In the event of an accident, it covers drivers, passengers and third parties regardless of fault. The scheme helps ease the financial impact of medical expenses and reduces reliance on the Road Accident Victims Protection Fund.