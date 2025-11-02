PHOTOS: Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand animals enjoy Halloween treats

Share this

In Pictures: Rescued Wildlife including Tigers, Elephants, and Rarest Otter in the World Enjoy Halloween Enrichment Treats at Thai Wildlife Rescue Centre

Pumpkin treats and edible scarecrows are on the menu this Halloween for some of the many animal residents at a wildlife rescue centre in Thailand.

In photographs released by Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (WFFT), tigers, otters, leopards, primates, elephants and more can be seen tucking into the spooky treats.

Staff and volunteers at the rescue centre gave out enrichment treats including hand-carved pumpkins to cater for each species. Vegetable-loving animals like bears chowed down on the whole pumpkin, while other animals like otters and tigers had their pumpkins carved out and filled with their favourite treats instead.

As one of South East Asia’s largest wildlife sanctuaries, WFFT has been rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing wildlife for over two decades. The centre offers a forever home for those sadly unable to return to the wild, and currently cares for over 800 animals across its 200 acres of forested land.

Included in the images are rescued animals:

Oreo, an endangered Hairy-nosed otter and the rarest otter in the world, was rescued from the pet trade in 2023. He quickly investigated and began snacking on the fish-stuffed pumpkin.

Lan Tao and Paws are two orphaned endangered Long-tailed macaques – both arriving at the WFFT sanctuary with severe injuries. These two cheeky and curious monkeys immediately stuck their heads into the pumpkin stuffed with seeds and other treats.

Jammy, an Asiatic black bear, was very curious about her pumpkin. Jammy is around 23 years old and was rescued in 2009 from a pig farm in Thailand.

Pong, a Bengal tiger, was rescued from Phuket Zoo in 2022. He didn’t hold back and launched himself to grab the meat-stuffed pumpkin and claim his prize.

Prik, a critically endangered Indochinese leopard, received a meaty sack for sensory enrichment. She was rescued from a big cat breeding farm in 2023. She thoroughly enjoyed destroying the sack.

Mae Moey, an Asian elephant, was seized from the illegal wildlife trade in 2023. She seemed very curious about the entirely edible scarecrow made from banana trees, and soon destroyed it to get the tasty treats inside.

About Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (WFFT)

WFFT is one of South East Asia’s largest animal sanctuaries and cares for over 800 animals. The sanctuary rescues and rehabilitates wild animals, and offers a forever home to those who cannot safely be returned to the wild. The sanctuary is currently home to over 60 species of animals, including 21 elephants, 20 tigers, and over 300 primates. The charity also focuses on raising awareness of wildlife conservation and animal exploitation by educating tourists and local communities on the urgent issues facing animals today.