Excitement as pink dolphin spotted near fishing boat in Cha Am

A rare pink dolphin has been sighted swimming alongside a small pod of black dolphins off the coast of Cha-am, sparking excitement among local fishermen and marine enthusiasts.

On Wednesday, 32-year-old Phetchaburi native Jiranai “Tai Nai” Hadklong, who operates a fishing tour boat and works as a local fisherman, encountered the rare and endangered pink dolphin about 800 metres from the Bang Sai Yoi fishing community. The dolphin was seen playing and feeding in the company of three to four black dolphins, offering a lively display that highlighted the richness of the area’s marine life.

Mr. Jiranai managed to capture the encounter on video, describing it as a remarkable moment. “That day I was out at sea as usual when I noticed dolphins feeding on the surface. I took out my phone to record them and was lucky to capture the rare pink dolphin. Around this time of year, when the monsoon season approaches, it’s quite common to see them. Sometimes they even swim near our fishing nets to catch fish,” he said. “On that day, I saw about five or six dolphins in total, but only one was pink.”

Rare sighting excites locals and highlights healthy marine ecosystem

The Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin, often referred to as the pink dolphin, is listed as Near Threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. In Thailand, the species is protected under the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act B.E. 2562 (2019).

Pink dolphins are most commonly found in shallow coastal waters and estuaries, particularly in the Gulf of Thailand and along the Andaman coast. Their presence is seen as an encouraging indicator of the health of the marine ecosystem in Phetchaburi’s coastal waters.

Marine officials have previously noted that increased sightings of pink dolphins in Thai waters suggest that conservation efforts and local awareness are helping sustain populations of these rare mammals.