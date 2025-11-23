Popular Phetchaburi dessert set to be featured in Thai Airways lounges

Share this

A well-known Phetchaburi dessert may soon be served in Thai Airways’ airport lounges, following discussions between local representatives and senior airline officials.

On 21 November, Thiwalrat Angkinan, the MP for Phetchaburi Constituency 1, and Praphit Khruesap, an executive at Phetchaburi Thai Dessert Co. Ltd. and Secretary-General of the Phetchaburi Provincial Federation of Industries, met with Noppadol Tiebumrungyan, Thai Airways’ Ground Operations Managing Director. The meeting was held to introduce khanom mo kaeng from Uncle Anek’s dessert factory, one of Phetchaburi’s most recognised products, with the aim of supplying it for use in Thai Airways lounges.

The proposal is undergoing review. If approved, it would mark a new platform for promoting Phetchaburi’s food culture to international travellers. The dessert is already widely distributed, including through 7-Eleven stores nationwide, and meets FDA, Halal, GMP and HACCP standards.

Praphit, who attended the meeting, said the goal is not only to secure a commercial opportunity but to position khanom mo kaeng as a representative of the province’s culinary identity. He noted that the dessert could eventually be served on board Thai Airways flights, further extending its reach.

He added that Thiwalrat has played a central role in pushing the project forward, linking local producers with national organisations and advocating for Phetchaburi SMEs. She has been vocal in her view that local products have strong potential if given the chance to reach wider audiences.

During the meeting, Thai Airways executives shared detailed recommendations on flavour suitability, ease of consumption, storage, and packaging design to ensure the dessert meets airline requirements. Adjustments will now be considered, including portion size and presentation. A joint branding concept between Thai Airways and Uncle Anek’s dessert factory is also being explored.

Officials involved in the discussion said the initiative aligns with Phetchaburi’s status as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. They added that introducing khanom mo kaeng to travellers at the start of their journey could help build recognition for the province.

Praphit said the negotiation marks an important first step in raising the profile of local products. He believes other traditional sweets from Phetchaburi also have potential to be featured in the future, helping share the region’s culinary heritage with a wider audience.