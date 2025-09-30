Prachuap Khiri Khan develops biodiversity-based tourism across eight districts

Share this

Authorities in Prachuap Khiri Khan have launched a drive to develop biodiversity-based tourism across all eight districts, aiming to create new economic value for the province while ensuring environmental conservation.

On 29 September, Governor Sitthichai Sawatsan chaired the first meeting of the Committee and Working Group for Driving Biodiversity-Based Tourism for Sustainable Development at the Prachuap Grand Hotel. More than 120 participants attended, including provincial officials, community representatives, and experts from the Biodiversity-Based Economy Development Office (BEDO).

A province-wide approach

Governor Sitthichai said biodiversity-based tourism requires specialised knowledge and collaboration from all sectors, including local communities and business networks. He pointed to opportunities in highlighting local resources, such as medicinal herbs, which could be developed into value-added products linked to tourism.

He added that digital tools will play a central role in raising the province’s profile as a destination for natural, cultural, and food tourism. The recently launched PKN Platform allows communities to share content about tourist sites, cultural heritage, and local products, supporting the province’s ambition to become recognised as a Green & Wellness City.

Deputy Governor Preeda Sukjai noted that this was the first formal meeting since BEDO began working in Prachuap Khiri Khan under the MBT Project, funded by the Global Environment Facility. Running from 2023 to 2026, the four-year project is aimed at embedding sustainable tourism practices at the provincial level.

He explained that pilot studies carried out in Pranburi, Sam Roi Yot, and Kui Buri produced Thailand’s first master plans for biodiversity-based tourism. These plans will be submitted to the province for consideration and may lead to future investment in infrastructure such as access roads to tourism sites.

Linking conservation and the economy

According to Rachai Chonsinsongkramchai, Director of the Biodiversity-Based Tourism Integration Project, field studies revealed diverse natural resources across the pilot districts, including unique flora and fauna. He said these assets could be the foundation for ecotourism programmes run in cooperation with community-based tourism groups.

He stressed that part of the revenue generated from such tourism should be reinvested in environmental restoration and protection, ensuring long-term benefits for both local communities and ecosystems.