Prachuap Khiri Khan holds mourning ceremony for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother

Share this

Prachuap Khiri Khan Province held a mourning ceremony on Wednesday to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, following her passing on 24 October 2025.

At 9:30 a.m. in front of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Hall, Governor Sitthichai Sawatsan presided over the ceremony, which was attended by Deputy Governors Prateep Boriboonrat and Preeda Sukjai, along with representatives from the judiciary, military, police, and various government departments. Civil servants, officials, and members of the public also joined the event to express their profound sorrow and gratitude for Her Majesty’s lifelong devotion to the nation.

Deputy Governor Prateep read the official announcement from the Royal Household Bureau regarding the passing of Her Majesty. Governor Sitthichai then delivered a message of mourning and led the participants in observing a moment of silence to honour Her Majesty’s memory.

For decades, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother worked tirelessly alongside His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, dedicating her life to improving the well-being of the Thai people. Her Majesty initiated numerous development and conservation projects, including the SUPPORT Foundation to preserve Thai arts and crafts, the “Pa Rak Nam” (Forest Loves Water) Project, and the “Ban Lek Nai Pa Yai” (Small House in a Big Forest) Project. These initiatives have had a lasting impact on environmental preservation and sustainable community development across Thailand.

Her Majesty’s compassion, generosity, and unwavering commitment to the people continue to be deeply cherished throughout the Kingdom.

Following the ceremony, attendees signed a condolence book to pay their respects and to commemorate Her Majesty’s enduring contributions to Thailand and its people.