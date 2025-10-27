Prachuap Khiri Khan pays tribute to Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother

Share this

Prachuap Khiri Khan residents joined together on Sunday to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, who passed away on Friday, 24 October 2025. The tribute ceremony was held at the main hall of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Hall.

Deputy Governor Preeda Sukjai led heads of government departments, civil servants, and members of the public in a solemn lustral water pouring ceremony before Her Majesty’s portrait. The Ministry of Interior had earlier instructed all provinces to open locations for people to participate in similar ceremonies between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The main hall was draped in black and white fabric to signify mourning. Tables and chairs were provided for visitors to sign condolence messages and pay their respects in a dignified manner.

Residents honour the Queen Mother with lustral water ceremony

Mr. Suwat Uyanantrak, one of the attendees, expressed deep gratitude for Her Majesty’s lifelong dedication to improving the lives of the Thai people. He recalled her countless visits to remote communities alongside His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, where she listened to people’s concerns and sought sustainable solutions. He said Her Majesty’s initiatives, such as the Bang Sai Royal Folk Arts and Crafts Centre, continue to support local artisans and generate income for communities nationwide.

Ms. Rattanawan Duangkaew, Senior Tax Auditor at the Prachuap Khiri Khan Area Revenue Office, said Her Majesty’s contributions had profoundly benefited the nation, particularly in promoting vocational skills and environmental preservation. “I feel proud to have been born Thai and to have a ‘Mother of the Land’ who serves as such a remarkable role model,” she said.

In Hua Hin, members of the public can also pay their respects and pour lustral water before Her Majesty’s portrait at the Ratchaprachasamasak Pavilion inside Klai Kangwon Palace from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees are requested to wear respectful mourning attire.