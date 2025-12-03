Prachuap Khiri Khan Province holds meeting on developing health-focused tourism routes

Share this

Kiri Khan Guarantee highlighted at provincial health meeting

Prachuap Khiri Khan Province has held a meeting on health-focused tourism routes as part of ongoing work to expand the province’s medical and wellness economy and certify qualified operators under the “Kiri Khan Guarantee” standard.

The meeting, chaired on Tuesday by Deputy Governor Prateep Boriboonrat, brought together public health officials, government agencies and representatives from related organisations both on-site and online. It focused on the province’s health tourism policy and the selection of businesses and products eligible for certification.

Progress on provincial health initiatives

Officials reviewed the first-phase progress of the “Prachuap Khiri Khan for Health” policy, which covers 11 areas of cooperation ranging from health education and community well-being to drug rehabilitation support, data management, and senior citizen welfare. The meeting also heard updates on a range of ongoing health and wellness projects.

These include the PKN Wellness Application, which is being developed to provide an integrated community health database, and new initiatives to promote local herbs and cuisine under the concept “Three Bays, Three Remedies, Three Herbal Flavours.”

The committee also reviewed plans to develop health tourism routes across all three zones of the province and the rollout of wellness tourism packages that combine dining, travel, accommodation and health services. Other items included beach massage promotion, service provider standards, health programmes in schools, the development of community health charters and preparations for the Prachuap Khiri Khan Health Expo 2026.

Selection of operators for the ‘Kiri Khan Guarantee’

A key part of the meeting examined progress on the “Kiri Khan Guarantee,” a provincial standard recognising businesses and products that meet approved health-related criteria. To qualify, operators must be based in Prachuap Khiri Khan, hold recognised government certification, maintain valid and up-to-date standards and operate without causing social, cultural or environmental harm. Restaurants are required to offer at least one menu item approved as healthy by the Department of Health.

Nominations were reviewed from multiple agencies, including the Provincial Public Health Office, Community Development Office, Commerce Office, Tourism and Sports Office, Agriculture Office and the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s local office.

Four categories were approved for certification:

Places: 101

Services: 128

Food and beverages: 111

Products: 16

Certified operators will receive a certificate and benefit from promotional support on the PKN Wellness Application, as well as through influencers, e-books, radio, television, and local and private media.