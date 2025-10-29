Prachuap Khiri Khan railway land development to drive economy and tourism

Share this

Prachuap Khiri Khan moves forward with railway land development to boost economy and tourism

Prachuap Khiri Khan Province is moving ahead with plans to develop areas of land belonging to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) as part of a strategy to boost the local economy, improve flood management, and enhance tourism infrastructure.

On 28 October 2025, at Hua Hin City Municipality Office, Governor Sitthichai Sawatsan chaired the first joint working group meeting between Prachuap Khiri Khan Province and the SRT to discuss progress on projects and new proposals for railway-related development.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Governor Prateep Boriboonrat, Hua Hin District Chief Prasoot Hombanthong, Sam Roi Yot District Chief Warawut Jiraprapanon, Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul, Deputy Mayor Atichat Chaisri, heads of government departments, and representatives from all eight districts, along with officials from the Hydro–Informatics Institute and the Office of the National Water Resources.

Development plans and flood prevention projects

The session reviewed completed and ongoing projects jointly undertaken by the province and the SRT, ensuring compliance with relevant laws and development guidelines. These initiatives aim to promote sustainable growth, tourism, and effective disaster management.

One completed project involved improving a water retention pond beside the railway in Village No. 1, Huai Sai Subdistrict, Mueang Prachuap District. The pond, measuring 14 by 60 metres with a depth of 3 metres and a storage capacity of about 2,500 cubic metres, was funded by the Huai Sai Subdistrict Administrative Organisation. It helps mitigate flooding and provides an additional water source for local use.

Another ongoing project within Prachuap Khiri Khan Municipality involves removing aquatic weeds and sediment from the Tosakan drainage canal along the railway to enhance drainage efficiency and reduce flood risk.

Key developments approved in principle

The meeting also approved, in principle, several major initiatives, including:

Developing the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course as a water retention area to improve drainage from higher ground, preventing flooding near the railway, Hua Hin Railway Station, and surrounding communities.

Enhancing flood prevention and water storage systems along the double-track railway while improving landscaping to support tourism.

Upgrading 32 U-shaped overpasses and access ramps, starting with resurfacing work on the Ko Lak Road overpass in Mueang Prachuap District on 29 October.

Proposing the use of SRT land in Ko Lak Subdistrict for the construction of a new intercity bus terminal and improving safety at railway crossings.

Strengthening cooperation

Prachuap Khiri Khan Province and the SRT are set to formalise their partnership through a memorandum of understanding to ensure coordinated progress on development projects.

A joint working committee has already been established, including Dr. Royol Jitdon, Executive Committee Member and Secretary-General of the Hydro and Agro Informatics Institute under Royal Patronage, the provincial governor, and the SRT governor. The committee is chaired by an assigned deputy governor and includes senior officials from relevant agencies.

Its responsibilities include setting development guidelines, proposing projects that benefit the public and local economy, identifying suitable areas for improvement, coordinating with government and private sectors, and conducting biannual reviews to monitor progress.

Governor Sitthichai said the collaboration will help maximise the use of railway land in a way that aligns with urban development policies and supports long-term economic and tourism growth across the province.