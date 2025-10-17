Province prepares bid to host Thailand Biennale, Prachuap Khiri Khan

Share this

Thailand Biennale Prachuap Khiri Khan bid gathers momentum

Prachuap Khiri Khan Province is preparing its bid to host the Thailand Biennale, a major international contemporary art exhibition set to take place in 2027.

On 16 October 2025, the Mayor of Hua Hin City Municipality assigned Deputy Mayor Ms. Bussaba Choksuchart and municipal officials to attend a meeting of the committee and working group responsible for driving the province’s preparations. The meeting, held on the fifth floor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Hall, was chaired by Deputy Governor Mr. Preeda Sukjai.

Also in attendance were Mr. Charnwit Unhasutthiyanon, President of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Cultural Council; Mr. Phakphum Chumphuwan, Senior Expert in Cultural Affairs and Acting Director of the Provincial Cultural Office; Mr. Tawee Kesangam, Director of the Hua Hin Artist Village; and other representatives from local agencies and cultural organisations.

The Office of Contemporary Art and Culture (OCAC) under the Ministry of Culture launched the Thailand Biennale initiative to promote and showcase the creative potential of Thai contemporary artists. The event also aligns with Thailand’s Soft Power strategy, which seeks to strengthen the creative economy and generate income from cultural capital.

If selected, Prachuap Khiri Khan would host exhibitions featuring works by leading Thai and international artists, pavilions from various artist groups, and a series of collateral events and cultural activities throughout the exhibition period.

During the meeting, it was agreed that all districts in Prachuap Khiri Khan will collect and submit relevant information to support the province’s bid to host the Thailand Biennale, Prachuap Khiri Khan.