Public invited to join beach clean-up at Hua Don beach on 4 Dec

Hua Hin City Municipality is inviting residents and visitors to take part in a beach clean-up at Hua Don beach on 4 December as part of activities marking Thai Environment Day.

The event, which focuses on promoting environmental protection and community participation, will take place from 8am to midday.

Thai Environment Day is observed nationwide every 4 December. The date honours the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great and Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, whose long-standing work in conservation has helped shape environmental awareness throughout Thailand.

The occasion serves as a reminder of the importance of safeguarding natural resources for future generations.

The Department of Public Health and Environment, working with the Natural Resources and Environment Conservation Project under Hua Hin City Municipality, will coordinate the clean-up. Local residents, organisations, schools and volunteers are encouraged to join the activity, which aims to reduce waste along the shoreline and highlight the value of keeping public spaces clean.

Image: Image by jcomp on Freepik