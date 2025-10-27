Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother tribute held in Hua Hin

Share this

Hua Hin officials pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother

Local officials and residents in Hua Hin joined the nation in paying tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, who passed away on 24 October 2025.

On 26 October, Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, Mayor of Hua Hin City, led the city’s executive team, municipal council members, the municipal clerk, deputy clerks, department heads, and municipal staff in a solemn lustral water ceremony before the portrait of Her Majesty at the Sala Ratchapracha Samakhom within Klai Kangwon Palace.

The ceremony was conducted to honour the Queen Mother’s lifelong dedication and service to the nation.

Meanwhile, Mr. Prateep Boriboonrat, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, presided over a similar ceremony at the same venue, joined by heads of government departments, civil servants, and members of the public. Participants poured lustral water in tribute before the Queen Mother’s portrait as an expression of mourning and respect.

The Ministry of Interior had earlier instructed all provinces to prepare venues where members of the public could participate in tribute ceremonies between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Provincial officials arranged condolence books and decorated each venue with black and white fabric in accordance with mourning customs.

In addition to the ceremony in Hua Hin, members of the public may continue to pay their respects at Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Hall during the same hours. All attendees are requested to dress appropriately in mourning attire.