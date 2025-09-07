Retirement living in Hua Hin: Andrew Stocks expands Sunshine International

Share this

Andrew Stocks on building Sunshine International and shaping retirement living in Hua Hin

Highlights

Andrew Stocks shares his journey from the UK to Hua Hin and his vision for retirement living in Thailand.

Sunshine International combines hotel-style service with 24-hour medical care for retirees.

Expansion is under way with projects in Hua Hin, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, and Phuket.

Sunshine International, a retirement resort and residence provider founded in Hua Hin, is expanding rapidly under the leadership of entrepreneur Andrew Stocks, who has made Thailand his home for more than two decades.

Andrew first visited Thailand as a boy on holiday, staying at the Royal Garden Resort in Pattaya, a hotel that would later become a Marriott and is now an Avani property. He later lived in Pattaya for several years, where he developed a golf course and a housing estate in Bangsaen. Around 20 years ago, he relocated to Hua Hin, which has been the base for his life and career ever since.

Although Thailand is now central to both his personal and professional identity, Andrew admitted his first impressions were far from positive. “I’ll be honest — on the first day, I didn’t like it at all. The smells, the chaos — it was overwhelming. But after a few days, something changed. I started to fall in love with the country, mostly because of the people,” he said.

A move to Hua Hin followed a business introduction arranged by a friend in Pattaya, which came at a cost of 50,000 baht. The gamble proved worthwhile, as the meeting led to a business partnership that has lasted more than 20 years.

Andrew explained that part of what drew him to Thailand was the chance to escape a routine life in the UK. “Back in the UK, life tends to follow a routine — wake up at 7, work by 8, home by 5, dinner, then TV. That never appealed to me. I didn’t want a life that felt like déjà vu every day. I wanted something different — something unique — and that’s what I found in Thailand.”

What stood out to him most was how naturally happy people appeared to be. Their sense of joy and ease of living influenced his outlook and shaped the lifestyle he wanted to pursue.

Building Sunshine International

Andrew’s career in hospitality and retirement living was driven by a passion for service and for people. “I genuinely love people, and I love service. My passion is seeing guests happy — when they’re happy, I’m happy. Hospitality is all about touching people’s hearts,” he said.

The concept for Sunshine International emerged from a dinner conversation with the late Mrs. Heinecke Senior. They discussed why elderly people were often forced to return to their home countries when they reached an age requiring greater care. The idea was to create residences in Thailand that combined hotel-standard living with 24-hour medical support.

“Our mission is to offer luxury hotel-style living with the added peace of mind of having professional medical staff on-site,” Andrew explained. “We didn’t like the idea of traditional care homes, and we wanted to create something better — something affordable, dignified, and enjoyable.”

Challenges and resilience

Developing resorts in Thailand has not been without challenges. Andrew pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the most difficult periods. “Imagine investing millions, then suddenly the airport closes, construction halts, staff can’t work, and customers disappear — for nearly three years,” he said.

While many other projects stalled, Andrew made the decision to push ahead. “We used our own funds, kept building, and continued advertising — knowing people were at home and more likely to see our ads. It was a gamble, but when Thailand reopened, it paid off.”

The period was not without pressure, particularly in terms of keeping staff paid despite the lack of customers. Yet, he said, perseverance proved essential.

Expanding across Thailand

Today, Sunshine International continues to grow. A large resort and spa near Palm Hills Golf Course has recently been completed and is set to welcome hundreds of retirees. Another project, Sunshine Riva, a boutique hotel and residence in Hua Hin, is nearing final planning stages.

Further developments are under way in Chiang Mai and Pattaya, while Andrew also has ambitions for Phuket. He emphasised that Thailand’s cost of living makes it an attractive destination for retirees. “Many guests can buy a home here for 60–70% less than in Europe, with lower monthly expenses, better service, and exceptional healthcare. They enjoy luxury living and still have money in the bank at the end of each month.”

Life and perspective

At 55, Andrew maintains a busy routine. His mornings often begin with exercise before meetings with guests and clients. He said he stays motivated by results. “When I see my guests happily retired, it encourages me to work harder and bring more people to Thailand.”

He draws inspiration from influential figures in Thai hospitality, including Mrs. Heinecke Senior and Mrs. Chanut Piyaoui, the founder of Dusit Hotels. Both, he said, helped shape his views on service and vision.

For Andrew, success today means continuous progress. “Success is being happy with what you do and seeing your company grow every month. Even if it’s just a small step forward — as long as you’re not standing still, you’re succeeding.”

Andrew’s focus now is on completing ongoing projects and preparing for the future of Sunshine International. At the same time, he is also looking forward to one day stepping back. “I’m 55 now, and I’m focused on completing our resorts in Chiang Mai and Pattaya. I also hope to start and finish one in Phuket. After that, I’d love to retire myself — and enjoy the retirement lifestyle I’ve worked so hard to create for others.”