Road safety fund in Phetchaburi reviewed to reduce accidents

Phetchaburi reviews road safety fund projects, focuses on tackling traffic accidents

Phetchaburi officials have met to review projects funded by the Road Safety Fund and outline priorities for reducing accidents across the province.

On 19 September, the Subcommittee on the Allocation of the Road Safety Fund held its fourth meeting of the year at the Leelawadee Conference Room, Phetchaburi Provincial Hall. The session was chaired by Deputy Governor Wanphen Mangsri and attended by Provincial Transport Officer Nantana Suphasri, along with representatives from 11 agencies.

According to officials, 17 projects supported by the fund earlier this year have now been completed. Deputy Governor Wanphen thanked the participating agencies but stressed that road accidents remain a pressing concern, especially the low rate of motorcycle helmet use.

The meeting set out several priorities for future budget allocations. These include the installation of solar-powered street lights in high-risk and remote areas, an assessment of hazardous road conditions, and the creation of a database of road safety training participants from the past decade.

The Deputy Governor also called on the police to step up enforcement of helmet laws and asked agencies to prepare new project proposals for fiscal year 2026. The focus will be on measures aimed at improving road safety and cutting the number of accidents in Phetchaburi.